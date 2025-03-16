All five seasons of Yellowstone are finally streaming in one place (Find out where)

Fans of Yellowstone can finally see all five seasons in one place, and here’s when and where!

The Western has seen a pretty up-and-down journey with Kevin Costner leaving in the final set of episodes, and other behind-the-scenes tensions. Though there's no doubt it's been a hit and success for the Paramount Network. But trying to find it to watch online has been tricky.

That’s because of the complex rights issues that keep the show from being easily available on streaming. The most common way to see new episodes was to watch them on the Paramount Network itself online, purchasing on Prime Video, or via platforms like Philo, Sling, or a VOD service.

One would think that the show would be on Paramount+, but it’s not, even though its numerous spinoffs are. Peacock had been the only place to have past seasons of Yellowstone all in one place, but episodes weren't immediately available on the streamer the next day an episode would release, for example. But thankfully, that's all changed now!

As of today, March 16, 2025, all five seasons, including Yellowstone season 5 part 2, are now streaming on Peacock. Before this, the first four seasons and season 5 part 1 had only been available, even though part 2 ended in December 2024.

But now, that's where they'll remain. It's frustrating when not all seasons or episodes of a series are in one place. But now we don't have that problem anymore. At long last, fans can binge the entire series in one go and enjoy the final epic ride of the Dutton clan!

Courtesy: Paramount Network

The final episodes of the series came under what could generously be called a cloud. Or, to be more specific, the backstage goings on put the on-screen soap opera to shame.

The entire mess had been brewing for a while in conflicts between creator Taylor Sheridan and star Kevin Costner, as the pair supposedly had been butting heads since the show started. It finally exploded in 2023 when Costner walked off the show after arguments on his pay and creative control.

Costner had teased the possibility of returning to wrap the show up but elected to stay away to concentrate on his movie opus Horizon. So, Sheridan had to work fast to shift up the series.

The season had already been delayed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, and Costner’s exit seemed to end the series. They went ahead with writing off his character and the final six episodes explore the fallout of John Dutton’s departure and the battle for control of his empire.

The show did manage to come to a good climax that ended the saga. This is setting up a new spinoff featuring Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser), as well as a new series, The Madisons, and plans for a spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

Having Yellowstone all in one spot on Peacock is a great thing for fans as well as those who have heard of the show but don’t subscribe to Paramount Network. It is still odd that a show not owned by NBCUniversal has this special Peacock deal rather than on Parmount+, but that’s the weird world of rights issues for you.

So if you’ve been waiting to binge all of the final season of Yellowstone or been unable to check out the finale, now you can enjoy all five seasons on Peacock and bid farewell to one of TV’s biggest recent hits!

All five seasons of Yellowstone are now streaming on Peacock.