Anya Taylor-Joy is returning to television for the first time since The Queen's Gambit!
Anya Taylor-Joy is, well, such a joy to watch! She became one of my favorite actresses in her breakout role as Beth Harmon in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit. And ever since, I've been following her career. And even going back to check out what else she's been in, like Peaky Blinders!
Since The Queen's Gambit in 2020, the star has focused on feature films including The Menu, the voice of Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dune: Part Two, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Taylor-Joy is certainly building quite the résumé for herself. And now she's ready to add more! And this time, it's back to the small screen.
Per Deadline, Taylor-Joy is returning to television in Apple TV+ limited series, Lucky, which should start filming in spring 2025. She will be executive producing with Reese Witherspoon as the project is a part of Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company. The show is based on author Marissa Stapley's book of the same name, and Witherspoon's pick from her Book Club. Check out the synopsis from the news outlet below:
"Lucky centers on a young woman (Taylor-Joy) who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past."
Earlier this year, it was also announced that Taylor-Joy would be making a comeback to Netflix in the 8-episode series, How to Kill Your Family. And it is what is sounds like! You can find more details about the show, here. The actress certainly knows how to pick interesting and complex roles to tackle. She brings such a fresh and intriguing energy to every character. So I'm very excited to see what she'll do with both of these!
If you're a fan of Netflix shows, you know that it can take the streamer a very long time to film and release its productions. It's not clear whether How to Kill Your Family has started filming yet. So with Apple TV+'s Lucky eyeing a spring production date, I feel like this project may move along a little quicker.
Hence why we said Taylor-Joy is returning to television for the first time since The Queen's Gambit with the new show, Lucky. I really think this one is going to come out first. I guess we'll have to wait and see. Though Netflix certainly doesn't mind taking its time. Either way, I'm just excited to see the actress back on the small screen and will be supporting and watching both shows anyways!
