Apple Cider Vinegar spoiler-free review: Should you watch or skip?

Netflix released its latest addictive limited series Apple Cider Vinegar on Feb. 6, and it's a show that's going to have you seriously hooked and on the edge of your seat. Based on the true-ish story of a real wellness influencer's actual lie, Kaitlyn Dever stars as Belle Gibson, a social media scammer whose falls comes almost as quickly as her rise.

When Belle claims that she's managing her terminal brain cancer diagnosis, as well as other diagnoses, without the help of traditional medicine and only nutrition and alternative wellness methods, she sees her empire take shape with The Whole Pantry. An app, a cookbook, a large Instagram following, all taking over at the same time as fellow cancer survivor and wellness influencer Milla Blake (Alycia Debnam-Carey). Their rivalry sets the stage for Belle's downfall.

The intriguing real-life story adds in elements of fictionalization to truly present the full scope of the dangers of the wellness industry and the susceptibility of social media personalities. But is Apple Cider Vinegar worth adding to your watch list or, like the acidic liquid it's named after, is Netflix's new limited series better poured down the drain? Here's our spoiler-free review!

Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson in Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Kaitlyn Dever delivers an Emmy-worthy performance

Obviously, it should almost go without saying, Kaitlyn Dever is amazing in the leading role in Apple Cider Vinegar as Belle Gibson. In case you didn't know, no, Dever isn't really Australian. She's American, from Phoenix, Arizona, so her Australian accent in the series isn't her actual accent. But she dove right into the role and escaped into Belle, complete with a flawless Aussie accent.

Anyone who has watched Dever's work — whether in the sitcom Last Man Standing, the teen comedy film Booksmart, or her award-nominated work in the limited series Unbelievable and Dopesick — knows that she is one of the most genuinely talented actors working today. Apple Cider Vinegar is just more proof that she is a rock star destined for Emmy and Oscar gold someday.

While Dever's unstoppably electrifying performance should be reason enough to watch, the series also tells a story that's unfortunately still all too timely. The series takes place during the dawn of Instagram and its takeover by influencers. Social media continues to be a rocket ship of discourse, commerce, misinformation, and all kinds of potentially damaging content.

Apart from being a gripping and semi-salacious relative to true crime series like Inventing Anna, the series also has a devastating undercurrent about the actual potential impacts of the wellness industry on those battling cancer. Tonally, there are two sides to the series and both pack a punch to keep the audience both entertained by Belle's dramas and aware of the heartbreaking truth.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Lucy and Mark Coles Smith as Justin in Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Skip if you're sensitive to medical trauma

That being said, as incredible as Dever's performance is and as entertaining as the show's messaging is, Apple Cider Vinegar can be triggering to viewers who are sensitive to medical trauma. The show doesn't shy away from the fact that it's about someone who lied to the public and her loved ones about receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis. She wields that lie unapologetically.

The series also features multiple characters who are actually facing real cancer diagnoses and treatments and doesn't hide from the physical and emotional ramifications of those battles. For these reasons, proceed with caution before watching the series if you aren't in place to watch these kinds of stories unfold for six hour-long episodes.

Aside from the trigger warnings based on the show's content, some viewers might simply walk away from their binge-watch feeling as though they have seen this kind of limited series before. The circumstances might be unique, but there are lots of shows out there about scammers, the medical industry, social media, and their various intersections.

Overall, Apple Cider Vinegar should be in consideration for your weekend watch list. The Netflix series unravels like a good book you can't put down, with characters you either hate to love or love to hate and an effective suspense about what happens in the end. Still, tread lightly and consider its themes before making the choice to binge-watch.

Watch Apple Cider Vinegar only on Netflix.