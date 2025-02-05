Apple Cider Vinegar release date, time, and what to expect to see in the drama series

Will the glamour fall away and the truth be revealed when it comes to Belle Gibson's lies in Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix? It certainly seems that way based on the featured image above! The show debuts very soon, and it's one of the ones we're most excited to see of the streamer's releases this year. So when can you start tuning in, and what's the series all about?

Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

How to watch Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar premieres Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 starting at 12 a.m. PT on Netflix. There's a total of 6 episodes, with all of them dropping at that time. The Australian series was filmed in Melbourne, and I'm sure those of you there are also excited to watch!

The release time is actually nicer you guys in Australia or even the UAE, since the drama premieres at 7 p.m. AEST and 12 p.m. GST, respectively. It's a much more reasonable time to watch than 3 a.m. ET in the U.S., for example. Many of us have work the next day! Well, no matter where you are in the world, Netflix's reach is wide globally. That means many of us will get to enjoy the premiere. Check out the release times below:

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Melbourne, Australia 7:00 p.m. AEST Brazil 5:00 a.m. BRT Germany 9:00 a.m. CEST South Africa 10:00 a.m. SAST Dubai, UAE 12 p.m. GST South Korea 5:00 p.m. KST

Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

What to expect

The new series sees two women, Belle Gibson and Milla Blake, taking over the health and wellness online community as Instagram is just getting started. They learn their influence is spreading and they can make a name for themselves. The focus? Teaching people how to cure their "life-threatening illnesses" like cancer, naturally, as they themselves have been cured, per the synopsis. Or well, that's the lie they tell. Check out the full synopsis and trailer below:

"Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.This is a true-ish story based on a lie, about the rise and fall of a wellness empire; the culture that built it up and the people who tore it down."

However, Belle and Milla aren't working together, as we saw in the trailer. The two are competing influencers knowingly lying. If I had to take a guess, they're going to be exposed eventually. Especially Belle based on that promotional image. What sorts of consequences will they face? And will the truth really ever be exposed? We'll find out in just a few hours!

The show, based on The Woman Who Fooled the World by journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano, stars Kaitlyn Dever as Belle, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla, Aisha Dee as Chanelle, Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Lucy, Ashley Zukerman as Clive, Mark Coles Smith as Justin, Susie Porter as Tamara, Matt Nable as Joe, and more.

