Apple TV announces season 2 release date for its best new drama series

There have been so many great new shows released on streaming services this year and on Apple TV in particular. While Severance season 2 and The Morning Show season 4 definitely pulled a lot of focus for the streamer, there have been a few standout newbies that have solidified a place as some of the best shows Apple TV has to offer, and one already has a return date for season 2.

One of the best new Apple TV shows of 2025 somehow flew under the radar and has been undeservingly underrated. What show am I talking about? That would be Your Friends and Neighbors, the dark comedy/crime drama hybrid starring Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm. The series premiered in April 2025 and was renewed for season 2 long before viewers even started watching.

Apple TV revealed that Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 premieres on Friday, April 3, 2026 and releases new episodes weekly. There's a change in the release schedule this time around, though. The first season debuted with two new episodes before releasing one episode weekly. However, season 2 will only release one of its 10 episodes weekly through the season finale on June 5.

Jon Hamm in "Your Friends & Neighbors"

The series returns less than one year after its original premiere on Apple TV, which should be celebrated as a positive change for streaming services these days (especially when new seasons of The Morning Show take two years to be released). In addition to revealing when Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 hits our screens, Apple also gave us a first look with new images and a tease.

According to Apple TV's press release, in the second season, "Andrew Cooper doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk." We saw in the season 1 finale that even though he was cleared of Sam's (Olivia Munn) husband's murder, he decided to return to his secret life of crime.

Curiously, the first-look photos reveal that Coop and Sam are talking to each other again and that Sam has seemingly returned to society in Westmont Village. That surely didn't happen overnight, since she was responsible for staging her husband's suicide as a murder and attempting to frame Coop. Will Coop ultimately forgive Sam for what she's done in the past?

Elsewhere in the sneak peek pics, James Marsden makes his debut as a new series regular character that's just as mysterious as his character in Hulu's Paradise. We don't know much about Marden's character, including even his name, but he will surely make for a wonderful addition to the stellar ensemble and a (hopefully) fitting new foil for Coop. The battle of the rich continues.

Take a closer look at Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 in the first-look images below!

Jon Hamm and Olivia Munn in "Your Friends & Neighbors"

James Marsden in "Your Friends & Neighbors"

Olivia Munn, James Marsden, Jon Hamm and Heather Lind in "Your Friends & Neighbors"

Eunice Bae and Amanda Peet in "Your Friends & Neighbors"

