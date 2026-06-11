Apple TV announces Slow Horses season 6 release date and drops first-look images

There's no slowing down when it comes to Apple TV's excellent output of original series. So far this year, the streamer has given us incredible shows like Shrinking, Imperfect Women, Your Friends and Neighbors, Margo's Got Money Troubles, Widow's Bay, and Cape Fear, and the list will continue to grow through the rest of summer and into the fall as more shows premiere and return.

On top of a few of the aforementioned shows, some of Apple TV's most popular hits, like The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Severance, and Pluribus are all set to come back with new seasons, but one of the streamer's longest-running drama series officially has a return date. If you have been waiting for the next season of the spy thriller Slow Horses, the sixth season will arrive this fall.

Slow Horse season 6 premieres in September 2026

Apple TV revealed on June 11 that Slow Horses season 6 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. Unlike some of the streaming service's other series, the season premiere won't consist of a multiple episode drop. There will be only one episode released at drop and one episode released weekly. You might be frustrated to have to wait, but there are only six episodes. We don't want the season flying by too quickly by doubling up on episodes. The season comes to an end on Oct. 21.

Jack Lowden and Sir Gary Oldman in "Slow Horses," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Based on the series of novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses season 6 adapts Joe Country and Slough House and catches back up with the British intelligence agents after the season 5 finale. The Slow Horses of the Slough House team are now on the run from Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) thanks to her determination to pin them in a dangerous game of revenge to get back at them.

In addition to Gary Oldman leading the series as Jackson Lamb and Scott Thomas' intriguing role, the Slow Horses season 6 cast also includes Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Rosalind Eleazar, Joanna Scanlan, Samuel West, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Jonathan Pryce, and Hugo Weaving. Lenny Rush joins as a new member of the cast for season 6.

Since making its premiere in 2022, Slow Horses has been critically acclaimed and been nominated for a number of major awards, including two nominations for Outstanding Drama Series as the Emmy Awards. Long before season 5 even premiere in September 2025, Apple TV announced the renewal of Slow Horses season 7 alongside the season 6 renewal, ensuring this won't be the final season.

While Apple TV hasn't released a teaser or trailer for the upcoming new season just yet, the streamer dropped a small handful of first-look images of the cast. They won't give anything away, but fans can catch a glimpse of Oldman, Scott Thomas, Lowden, and more cast members back in action. There's also a photo of new cast member Lenny Rush that might tease a bit about his storyline.

Check out more of the first-look photos below and make sure to set your reminders for the Slow Horses season 6 premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 16 only on Apple TV.

Kristin Scott Thomas in "Slow Horses," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Lenny Rush and Christopher Chung in "Slow Horses," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Tom Brooke and Aimee-Ffion Edwards in "Slow Horses," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple