Apple TV+'s Chief of War trailer previews a breathtaking and bone-chilling experience

If there was one television show we recommend you do not miss this summer, it is Apple TV+'s Chief of War. As the streaming platform continues to soar thanks to science fiction giants like Severance, Silo, and For All Mankind, historical dramas are about to take center stage.

Premiering on Aug. 1, the miniseries, created by Jason Momoa of Game of Thrones fame (amongst other roles in his extensive resume), and writer and producer Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, recently unveiled the official trailer that has left us speechless. Chief of War is based on true events and stars Momoa as warrior Ka‘iana as he t"ries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century."

This will be the second time Momoa has taken the creator title for a television series, with the first being HBO Max On the Roam. Judging by the Chief of War trailer, which currently has over 8 million views on YouTube, Momoa's Ka'iana's struggle to join forces with other tribes to fight a common enemy will be more difficult than planned.

Amidst the beautiful imagery and portrayal of a flourishing society, transporting audiences back to a time and place of strength, unity, honor, and passion, we can see how the arrival of the colonists creates rifts amongst the indigenous people. Where some want to fight, others are restricted from doing so, but the end result remains the same: They need to come together if they want to survive.

Ka'iana's biggest foe appears to be King Kahekili, played by Temuera Morrison, Star Wars and Disney royalty, who will not bow down to Ki'ana, ready to send his own people into a world of bloodshed to keep his power and control. The cast includes the acting prowess of Luciane Buchanan, Mainei Kinimaka, Kaina Makua, Cliff Curtis, and Moses Goods.

In our opinion, Chief of War is arriving at the right place at the right time, diving into the history of the island of Hawai'i, ready to remind viewers of the rich and deep-rooted culture of a place many adore today for its calm and safe refuge. If you are unfamiliar with Hawai'i's history and the timeline of events that will unfold in Chief of War, we recommend resisting the urge to research.

It might be best to spare yourselves any and all spoilers. Mark your calendars for the show's official premiere on Friday, Aug. 1 on Apple TV+.

