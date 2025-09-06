Yellowstone spinoff The Madison gets a surprise season 2 renewal (and an A-lister)

Not only is the new Yellowstone spinoff series getting a huge, big-name Hollywood star joining up, but it also sounds like a renewal is in the works before the show even premieres!

Deadline broke the news that Kurt Russell is joining The Madison in an undisclosed regular role. Not only that, it’s reported that the show has already gotten a second-season renewal before filming begins.

Yellowstone may have ended its run last year, but it’s not the end of its universe by any means, with multiple spinoffs being planned. That includes The Dutton Ranch, a continuation of the show with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their roles as Beth and Rip handling the ranch. Annette Bening will play a powerful rival rancher.

Meanwhile, the franchise will expand to CBS with the upcoming Y: Marshals, which has Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) working for the U.S. Marshals, handling a variety of crimes with his skills.

But even if you’re not a Dutton, there’s a Yellowstone spinoff coming for you. The Madison is an upcoming series focusing on an elite New York City family who move to Montana and have to adjust to a different world of the rich and powerful.

The show already boasts an impressive cast with Michelle Pfiefer, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Kevin Zegers.

Now we can add a star who already has experience in the West as the show is ready for at least two years!

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2..L to R: Ego (Kurt Russell) and Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt)..Ph: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2017

Russell, of course, has been an established Hollywood star since his breakout in Walt Disney movies as a teenager. Among his notable credits are the cult classics Escape From New York, The Thing, Big Trouble in Little China, Soldier and hits like Backdraft, and been in both the MCU and the Fast and Furious franchise.

In terms of Westerns, Russell played Wyatt Earp in the hit Tombstone and starred in The Hateful Eight and the horror Western Bone Tomahawk alongside Fox. He also hit TV already in Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. To top it off, Russell and Pfeiffer worked together in 1988’s Tequila Sunrise.

It’s unclear if Russell will be in season 1 or 2. Either way, with his gruff mannerisms, classic tough guy demeanor, and charm, Russell can easily fit into the world of The Madison. He’s established as working well in an ensemble and should bring some great gravitas to the part.

The addition of Russell and a second season being ordered is a sign that Paramount expected The Madison to follow in Yellowstone’s footsteps as a mega-hit.

The Madison will air on Paramount+ in 2026.