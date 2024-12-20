Apple TV+ makes a surprising cancellation and we're not happy about it

You would think that with there being only a couple of weeks left until 2024 ends, the TV networks and streaming services would stop with all the cancellations. Nope! If anything, they're trying to quickly get them out so that they can start fresh in the new year. Sadly, Apple TV+ is the latest to announce one of its shows being canceled, and I'm sure many people aren't going to be happy about this one.

On Dec. 19, the streaming giant announced its decision to axe one of its beloved series, Sunny, after only one season. We learned of this unfortunate news from TVLine. However, we're not completely shocked by this because there had been a rumor swirling around that the sci-fi show had been canceled. It just hadn't been confirmed. Now, it looks like we got that confirmation.

While an official reason for its cancellation was not given, low viewership is believed to have played a major part. However, I personally think that if more people had known about the show, it would've performed better. There had been very little or almost no effort to advertise this series, so not many people knew about it. I mean, there was only one trailer released. What about clips from the season or something else to grab people's attention? This lack of advertising is a recurring issue that we're seeing with several Apple TV+ show cancellations, and it just doesn't make sense.

What is even more disappointing is that the first season ends on a shocking cliffhanger. Now, we'll never know if is still alive. Sunny deserved better, and I'll always be mad about its cancellation.

Partially produced by A24, Sunny revolves around Suzie Sakamoto, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan. She finds her life upended after discovering that her husband and son vanished in a mysterious plane crash. A domestic robot made by her husband's electronics company is then sent to her to offer some relief, and together, they work to uncover the truth behind the disappearances.

Rashida Jones stars in the leading role of Suzie Sakamoto. Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, Annie the Clumsy, Jun Kunimura, You, and many others are in the cast as well.

If you enjoyed Jones in Sunny, you should check out her two upcoming projects. She will appear next in the sci-fi drama film In the Blink of an Eye and Black Mirror season 7.