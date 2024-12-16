8 best Apple TV+ shows of 2024
By Bryce Olin
Although the ratings and word-of-mouth might not reflect it, 2024 has been an incredible year for Apple TV+. We didn't get a new season of Ted Lasso, but there were so many good shows released on Apple TV+ this year.
There's no doubt that this streaming service is making some of the best and highest-quality TV shows. The TV shows I'm leaving off this list of the best Apple TV+ shows of the year are better than most of the top shows from more popular streaming services.
If you missed any of these good Apple TV+ shows in 2024, it's time to watch them before the end of the year and Apple rolls out a whole new slate of shows in 2025.
Let's get the list started with one of the most popular Apple TV+ shows of the year, Presumed Innocent starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
Presumed Innocent
Premiere date: June 12, 2024
David E. Kelley's Presumed Innocent starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga is easily one of the best thrillers of the year. The series is based on the book of the same name by Scott Turow, which was also adapted for the 1990 film of the same name starring Harrison Ford.
In Presumed Innocent, prosecuting attorney Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal) becomes a key suspect in the murder of his colleague, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve), after details of their affair and romantic relationship come to light. Rusty tries everything he can to defend himself against his old office.
Presumed Innocent was so successful that Apple TV+ quickly renewed the series for season 2. It will bring in a whole new cast and a new case for season 2.
Shrinking
Season 2 premiere date: Oct. 16, 2024
Speaking of Harrison Ford, Shrinking is next up on the list of the best Apple TV+ shows of the year. The comedy series from Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence is back for season 2 in 2024, and it's easily the best comedy series on Apple TV+ following Ted Lasso.
In Shrinking, Jason Segel stars as Jimmy, a therapist who recently lost his wife. Deep in grief, Jimmy begins questioning his own advice he'd been giving out for years and starts going rogue, basically. The drastic changes bring drastic results for Jimmy and those in his circles.
Shrinking is one of the most successful Apple TV+ shows of all time. The series is still in the middle of its season 2 run, which ends on Christmas day with the season 2 finale. Shrinking season 3 is already in the works on Apple TV+.
Stay tuned for more news about the hit series!
Silo
Season 2 premiere date: Nov. 15, 2024
Silo is currently the best Apple TV+ show on right now! The series is in the middle of its second season, which premiered in mid-November. It'll probably continue to be the biggest show on Apple TV+ through at least February. The season 2 finale is scheduled to be released on Jan. 17, 2025.
Silo is based on Hugh Howey's book trilogy which tells the stories of the inhabitants of a giant silo in a post-apocalyptic world. The series has an incredible cast, including Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, Common, Tim Robbins, Steven Zahn, Avi Nash, Alexandra Riley, David Oyelowo, and more.
There's no doubt that Silo will be renewed for a third season, which could be the show's last. It all just depends on what Apple TV+ wants to do with the series from Graham Yost. It won't be canceled, not with these viewership numbers.
Slow Horses
Season 4 premiere date: Sept. 4, 2024
Slow Horses is the best thriller series, and it has multiple seasons on Apple TV+. If you're into spy shows or political thrillers, this is definitely the show for you. Slow Horses season 4 premiered this fall on the streaming service.
The series is based on Mick Herron's Slough House book series. Each season is basically one of Herron's books, of which there are nine! So if you like the series, you should give the books a read, too.
Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the leader of Slough House, which is basically the misfits of MI6 and MI5 who can't ever work again in actual government positions because of many issues. But, the Slow Horses, as they are know, often have a way of finding themselves in the middle of trouble while assisting with major crimes.
Slow Horses is already renewed for season 5 and 6 on Apple TV+. I wouldn't be surprised if we see even more!
Bad Sisters
Season 2 premiere date: Nov. 13, 2024
Of all the Apple TV+ comedies, Bad Sisters is my favorite! If you like dark comedy with an Irish twist, this is absolutely the show for you to watch right now.
Created by Sharon Horgan, Brett Baer, and Dave Finkle, Bad Sisters tells the story of five sisters, the Garveys, who come together to cover up the death of one of their husbands. The series has an incredible cast led by Horgan, Liv Hewson, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Brian Greene.
Bad Sisters isn't just funny. It's actually very moving for a show like this, but it works so well. You're going to love this cast if you give it a chance.
Bad Sisters season 2 just premiered on Apple TV+ on Nov. 13. Like Shrinking, the finale of Bad Sisters season 2 will be released on Christmas Day. Now, we just have to hope this great series gets renewed for season 3.
Pachinko
Season 2 premiere date: Aug. 23, 2024
I truly believe that Pachinko is the best show on TV that you aren't watching. And, it's such a bummer because this is easily one of the best dramas on TV.
Based on the book of the same name by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko tells the story of a family spanning generations as they left Korea and moved to Japan. The series premiered on Apple TV+ in March 2022. The second season finally premiered on Apple TV+ this summer after more than two years between seasons. The show is continuing to get better into the second season. The series features some of the best performances on TV.
If you're not watching Pachinko, this is the show for you!
Dark Matter
Premiere date: May 8, 2024
If you missed Dark Matter earlier this year, there's still time to watch it before 2024 ends. This is on the short list of best new shows that premiered this year. I have a feeling this show is going to get very popular over its multi-season run on Apple TV+.
Blake Crouch created the series, which is based on the book he wrote. Dark Matter tells the story of Jason Dessen, played by Joel Edgerton, who is a physicist who accidentally creates a second timeline of his own life. He tries to put the pieces of his old life back together.
If you like sci-fi shows, especially ones with a lot of twists and turns, this is the show you should be watching right now. Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Dayo Okeniyi, Oakes Fegley, and Jimmi Simpson star alongside Edgerton in the series.
Dark Matter season 2 is already in the works! We'll share more updates about the new season as we find out.
Masters of the Air
Premiere date: Jan. 26, 2024
Masters of the Air is the last show on the list! I had to include one limited series, and this one feels right. At the time it premiered, Masters of the Air was actually the most-watched Apple TV+ original series, which is wild considering how popular Ted Lasso and some of the other good Apple TV+ shows have become.
And, it makes sense why this show was so popular right out of the gate. Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, and Anthony Boyle star in the series from John Shiban and John Orloff. Masters of the Air is based on the true story of the 100th Bomber Group during World War II. Their stories make up the book, and the series is also based on Masters of the Air by Donald L. Miller. The series is also the sequel to Band of Brothers and The Pacific, as well.
The series follows those responsible for bombing the German army during World War II.
If you like war shows, Masters of the Air on Apple TV+ is a must-watch!
Other good Apple TV+ shows from 2024: Criminal Record, Bad Monkey, Sugar, Sunny, and Manhunt.
That's the list of the best Apple TV+ shows of the year. I know I had to leave some great shows off the list. If you don't like the eight shows picked, check out the other five shows I shared on the streaming service right now.
Stay tuned for more good Apple TV+ shows coming in 2025!