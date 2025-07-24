Apple TV+ renews hit golf comedy for season 2

It looks like fans of golf and comedy are in for happy news with Apple TV+’s Stick series!

Apple TV+ is an interesting streamer as it has a lot more A-list talent involved, mostly in comedies. The show has had its hits, like Ted Lasso, even with other series that slip under the radar a bit. Among them is Stick.

Premiering in June 2025, Stick stars Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill, a former top golfer until a public meltdown after losing a tournament ruined his career and his life. Two decades later, Pryce is working at an Indiana sports store when he spots Santi (Peter Dager), a promising teenage golfer. Pryce takes Santi under his wing to try and make him a star while recapturing his own past glory.

The series got good reviews and a first-season finale that wrapped up the main storyline but paved the way for a possible second season. Thankfully, that’s coming!

Peter Dager and Owen Wilson in "Stick," now streaming on Apple TV+

Variety confirmed that Stick is renewed for a second season, the news coming just as its finale was streaming. Wilson spoke about how great it was to continue the series.

“I think we all had a great time making it. It’s really nice to see the show connecting with people and to know that we get a chance to continue the story!”

"With the first season of ‘Stick,’ audiences instantly fell in love with the charming, funny, and heartfelt world that Jason, Owen and their all-star team created this season,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “There’s plenty more in the bag for fans of the series, and we’re thrilled they’ll soon have the chance to discover Pryce Cahill’s next chapter.”

Jason Keller, the show’s creator also had great words about the renewal.

“I am inspired and humbled by the audience reaction to ‘Stick,’ and I’m thrilled to be making a second season with this magical cast, led by the incomparable Owen Wilson, and the wonderful creative team at Apple TV+. It’s a joy to be able to continue this story. Most importantly, however, this season two order will provide me with an undeniable excuse to play even more golf. Thank you, Apple TV+.”

With the show only just renewed, there's obviously no word on when season 2 will arrive. Likely, it will be in 2026, depending on when production comes out. It also depends on Wilson's busy schedule, although filming a comedy show would be less time-consuming than a regular drama.

Without giving away spoilers, the first season finale ended with big changes for Pryce and Santi that seemed to set them on new paths. That could lead to a second season where both try to embrace new dreams of success in the golf world and broaden on the season 1 characters and their own arcs.

At least fans can binge on Stick’s first season confident that the golf comedy gets to play another round.

Stick season 1 streaming on Apple TV+ Stay tuned for more news about the second season of the hit Apple TV+ sports comedy series.

More from Show Snob