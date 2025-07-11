Hit Apple TV+ sci-fi series scores season 2 renewal

The Murderbot season 1 finale is now streaming, and boy did it pack an emotional punch! Episode 10, "The Perimeter," saw things end on a bittersweet note. Though Sec Unit has regained its memories and its contract was purchased by Mensah thanks to the Preservation Alliance team, it still doesn't want anyone to make its decisions for it. Even though they were planning on letting it be a free agent back home. This leads to Sec Unit leaving to a mining colony, ready to make its own decisions. So where do things go from here? Is there a season 2?

Well, the great news is that Murderbot season 2 is a go! Apple TV+ shared the exciting news yesterday before the finale dropped on the streamer. This was such a relief and such a good update to have before the final episode of the season had arrived. In a press release announcing the renewal, head of programming at Apple TV+ Matt Cherniss shared that they "can't wait to unveil what's next for Murderbot, and, of course, Sanctuary Moon in season 2. We definitely agree!

Alexander Skarsgård in "Murderbot," now streaming on Apple TV+.

It's no surprise there's more story to come given the popularity of the show with viewers, and the fact that there's a whole series of books the production is based on. There's a total of eight The Murderbot Diaries novels by author Martha Wells. So the writers of the production definitely have a lot of material and story to pull from! They adapted the first book pretty closely into the first season, so I'm assuming they'll be doing the same with the second novel, which is titled Artificial Condition.

Without giving away any spoilers, basically in the second book Sec Unit goes to the mining colony and facility where it was able to hack its module in the first place. Remember that mystery event that it keeps getting flashbacks to, and believes it killed all those miners for some reason? Though season 1 tied up many loose ends, this one still remains. Well, Sec Unit wants some answers too, which is why it goes there in the hopes of getting some. Plus, it makes some new friends along the way.

It's not known yet whether we'll see Mensah and co. back in the second season. I personally haven't read the books so I'm not 100% sure. Though taking a quick glance at the summary of the novel, it does seem like those characters aren't in it. Though the Apple TV+ sci-fi comedy may decide to take a different approach. We'll have to wait and see. I can't wait for more!

Murderbot season 1 is now streaming on Apple TV+.

