April 23 will be an unforgettable day for Wednesday fans

It’s time to save the date, Wednesday fans, because April 23 is going to be an unforgettable day for those who have been anxiously waiting for the second season of Netflix’s hit horror comedy!

As revealed via X, Netflix is going to be releasing the first Wednesday season 2 teaser trailer on April 23, bringing fans their first new look at the season ahead. While we have indeed seen some quick clips as part of Netflix’s efforts to hype up the season, we’ve been impatiently waiting for a longer teaser of some sort and it seems our countdown wait will end on April 23 with the release of the first proper teaser trailer of the season.

The suffering ends. The chaos begins. pic.twitter.com/uJudYr3V15 — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2025

What is interesting is that the tweet from Netflix only mentions a teaser trailer coming on April 23, but we do have to wonder: is that really all that will be coming our way? After all, most teaser trailers tend to include a release date or a release window!

Even if Netflix isn’t ready to give us the exact release date for Wednesday season 2, we have to question whether we could finally get a release window for the season. Something like a release month or even a season like “Summer 2025” or “Fall 2025” would at least give us some indication of how much longer we might have to wait until the second season finally hits Netflix. However, there is always a chance this is news Netflix might want to save until Tudum in May, when it likes to roll out a wave of Netflix news including premiere dates, renewals, casting announcements, and new footage during its global fan event.

No matter whether a release date or window comes with the teaser trailer, we’re just excited to finally be getting our first official look at Wednesday season 2 and are eager to see what the new season is going to bring!

The new teaser trailer is likely not only to give us a look at the return of our favorite characters, but we’re also excited to see if the new footage will give us a look at any of the season’s new additions as well. We’re also curious to see what the teaser will reveal about the plot of season 2. Netflix has been keeping information about the season under tight lock and key, but the Wednesday season 2 teaser might finally shine a light on what our favorite member of the Addams family will be up to when Wednesday returns for a new season later this year.