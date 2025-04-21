Wednesday season 2 update sends fans into a spiral

It's been a minute since fans received their latest Wednesday season 2 update from Netflix or series star Jenna Ortega, but there's a recent discovery to get excited about!

On April 21, Wednesday's social media accounts scared up a thrilling scavenger hunt for fans of the wildly popular Netflix original series as the profile pictures changed one by one, according to a report from What's on Netflix and a number of elated social media posts from fans. Each profile picture seemingly represents a totem of something Wednesday holds dear.

For the X (formerly Twitter) profile picture, there's the signature Wednesday "W" inside the key of a typewriter. On Instagram, the profile picture is a "W" with the background being half Enid's colorful window and half Wednesday's black-and-white window. Finally, the Wednesday Facebook account linked on the Instagram page features a profile picture of a "W" in a blue crystal ball.

The official Wednesday account on X briefly changed its banner to what's rumored to be one of the posters for season 2. In the banner, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is tied up to a chair with a rope with Thing on her shoulder. Her mascara is running and she's sitting underneath a spotlight, like in an interrogation room. The tagline reads, "The wait has been torture."

ScreenRant shared the since-deleted banner in a post on social media:

New banner for #Wednesday Season 2 has been released.



Coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/rq6r7p1q6g — Screen Rant (@screenrant) April 21, 2025

Needless to say, all of these social media accounts updating their profile pictures to new iconography within the series' world obviously all points to the inevitable update everyone has been waiting for. Since filming wrapped in December 2024 and a 2025 release date was confirmed, fans have been hungry for the exact release date or, at the very least, a confirmed release window.

Aside from a brief tease at season 2 in Netflix's trailer for what's coming in 2025, the most recent update on Wednesday season 2 came from Ortega in March when she revealed that the episodes were still going through the post-production and editing process. The star said she was still doing ADR for the episodes and likely would still be "working on it until the end."

Now with the profile pictures being updated across social media, we seem to being getting closer to some major updates as the accounts prepare for an overhaul into season 2 mode. Netflix has already rolled out a number of exciting release dates and continues to fill up its calendar through the summer. We already have huge titles like Ginny & Georgia season 3, Squid Game season 3, FUBAR season 2, and The Sandman season 2 to look forward to in June and July.

As for Wednesday, we'll have to wait and see when Netflix reveals the highly anticipated release date, though at this point, we should likely expect the series to return in either late summer 2025 or sometime in the fall. Hopefully, we don't have much longer to wait until the streamer drops the date. Stay tuned for more Wednesday season 2 news and updates from Show Snob!