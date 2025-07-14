The Bachelorette and Traitors fan-favorite set as host for Hulu's Love Overboard

After competing on multiple big reality shows, and doing pretty well on each of them, there's a fan-favorite reality star trying her hand at hosting duties for the first time! Hulu has a new unscripted series titled Love Overboard, and is bringing on a pretty familiar face to many of us who like the entertaining TV genre to lead us through the episodes.

Former The Bachelorette and Traitors star Gabby Windey is getting the chance to host her very own reality show with Love Overboard on Hulu! She's best known for first appearing on The Bachelor season 26, and was the co-runner up in Clayton Echard's season. Then, for the very first time, The Bachelorette season 19 saw her co-lead the season to find love alongside her fellow co-runner up from Echard's installment, Rachel Recchia.

THE TRAITORS -- "S3 Reunion" Episode -- Pictured: (l-r) Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Gabby Windey -- (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/PEACOCK)

Next up, Windey also took part in Dancing With the Stars season 31 in 2022. Her partner was pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, and the two came in second place. Finally, most recently in The Traitors season 3 on Peacock, she was declared a winner with fellow Faithfuls Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, and Ivar Mountbatten. See? I told you she's had great luck in all the reality shows she's taken part of!

Well, now she doesn't have to be a contestant this time around. She gets to lead us through the journey of other people trying to find the one in Love Overboard, which previously held the working title of Overboard for Love. The series is set to debut sometime in 2026 on Hulu in the U.S., as well as on Disney+ worldwide where the streamer is available.

LOVE OVERBOARD - (Disney/Andrea Miconi) GABBY WINDEY

So what can you expect to see when us viewers climb aboard and set sail with Windey and the contestants? According to the synopsis of the upcoming show, a number of "sexy singles" are ready for their shot at finding love aboard a luxurious yacht. Will being on the high seas help spark romance?

Their journeys won't be easy though the description teases as "gaining access to the yacht's extravagant amenities won't be so simple." Hmm, interesting. We don't know what that quite means yet, but color me intrigued! Of course at the end, only one couple will be declared the winner. What will be thrown their way? I'm sure there's many obstacles to come. It's still a while before we find out, though this is definitely one show I'm adding to my watch-list already.

Be sure to check out Windey as host of Overboard for Love in 2026 on Hulu.

