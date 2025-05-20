There's bad news for Dexter fans on Netflix as series departs this summer

We knew the day would eventually come, but man, do we wish we had more time. All eight seasons of Dexter will reportedly be leaving Netflix this June. With licensed content, streaming platforms often rotate titles as deals expire, and unfortunately, that means beloved series can disappear from your watchlist overnight.

Netflix's streaming rights for the popular crime drama are nearing their end, and unless a new deal is struck, Dexter will be gone from the streaming platform this summer. The current departure date is set for Thursday, June 19, 2025, which means the last day to stream all eight seasons will be Wednesday, June 18.

So, if you’ve been meaning to revisit the chilling world of Dexter Morgan or finally watch the series, now’s the perfect time to binge before it's removed. No one likes being caught off guard when their favorite show suddenly disappears. Don't let this happen to you with Dexter.

The Emmy Award-winning series was previously available on Netflix before being fully removed in December 2020. In June 2024, the crime drama’s return to the platform was announced, exciting fans who had been waiting to binge all eight seasons once again. The exact release date was June 19, 2024. Now, with the show's scheduled departure on June 19, 2025, it seems Netflix’s streaming license was only valid for one year.

While Dexter won't be available on Netflix after June 18, the crime drama will still stream on Paramount+. Even before the show was re-added to Netflix, it was available on this other streaming platform. This is because Showtime, the network that originally aired the series, is part of the Paramount Global family. This connection lets Paramount+ provide Showtime’s content, including Dexter, to its viewers. However, keep in mind that you'll only be able to watch the series on this platform if you have a subscription.

James Manos Jr. developed Dexter, while Clyde Phillips, Chip Johannessen, and Scott Buck were showrunners for different seasons. The crime drama focuses on Dexter Morgan, a forensic blood spatter expert for the Miami Metro Police Department who leads a secret double life as a serial killer, targeting criminals who have evaded justice.

Michael C. Hall, who some might know from his previous role in Harlan Coben's Safe, stars as the titular character. Julie Benz, Jennifer Carpenter, Erik King, Lauren Vélez, David Zayas, James Remar, C. S. Lee, Desmond Harrington, Aimee Garcia, Geoff Pierson, and others join him in the cast.

Sadly, it's unknown if Dexter will ever make its return to Netflix in the future. However, you can count on us at Show Snob to update you if this ever happens. In other news, the Dexter franchise is expanding. The prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, was renewed for a second season in April 2025. In addition, a sequel series titled Dexter: Resurrection is slated to be released this July, and an untitled spinoff prequel series centered around the Trinity Killer is in the works.