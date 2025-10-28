There's some bad news for those getting ready for more Gen V (but there is hope)

You know what getting to a certain day of the week means. For the Gen V fans, Tuesdays were all about getting ready for a new episode on Prime Video. Well, this is where we have some disappointing news.

There’s no point staying up until midnight. There isn’t another episode of Gen V season 2 to come, and there’s some mixed news about the future of the series.

Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau)

Gen V season 2 ended with episode 8

Gen V season 2 episode 8 was the last, and that shouldn’t be that surprising. From the very beginning of The Boys universe, the seasons have had just eight episodes. I know there are a lot of people who dislike these shorter seasons, but as someone who grew up with UK television, shorter seasons tend to be stronger.

There isn’t as much fluff to add in, and the storylines have to be on point with so little time to build them up and then wrap them. At this point, Eric Kripke and his team have the skill spot on, and yes, just like always, we ended with a major cliffhanger at the end of the Gen V season 2 finale.

Gen V season 2 -- Courtesy of Amazon

Gen V’s story will continue in The Boys

It won’t be that surprising either to hear that while Gen V season 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet, the story will still get to continue. With Gen V and The Boys connecting their storylines so often, I think we all knew that the college-set spinoff was going to end up leading into The Boys season 5, which is going to be the final season of the series.

After all, the second season of Gen V made it clear that Marie is similar to Homelander in the sense that they are both Project Odessa babies. Marie is powerful, and she could be powerful enough to take down Homelander once and for all. Of course, she was going to end up being needed in The Boys season 5.

She’s not alone, though, either. The Gen V season 2 finale brought Starlight in to offer a chance for Marie, Jordan, Sam, Emma, Cate, and Annabeth to join her group of resistance. Together, they will find a way to take down Homelander, and they’re not alone when it comes to former members of The Seven. A-Train is also siding with Starlight in all this.

What does this mean for Gen V season 3? That’s not exactly clear yet, but there is a plan for a third season. We’re just waiting on Amazon saying yes.

Gen V and The Boys are available to stream on Prime Video.