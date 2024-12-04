Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5 could have been more effective (Review)
Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5 continues to build up the pressure the Garvey sisters are under, and the title of the episode being "Boom," really does fit. Here's our review of the latest episode of the Apple TV+ series. SPOILERS BELOW.
It's Eva's 50th birthday, which is a bittersweet time for hitting such a milestone. And it's extra emotional since Grace is gone and not with them this year. We tend to remember and think about the people we love and lost the most around holidays and birthdays. And Grace's death is still very recent.
She was a great sister and thought ahead, purchasing a karaoke machine for Eva's birthday which gets delivered. That scene with the four of them singing is a mix of funny, sad, and sweet. They've been through so much, but the loss of Grace is definitely the hardest.
Blánaid is being really difficult with Eva. And, look. This teen has had a very rough time. She lost both of her parents. And the last time she spoke with her mom, she yelled at her. The lashing out with Eva is a bit hurtful though. Though she's acting out, and grieving in her own way. She does get Eva very worried about her though.
First Becka, and now Eva reveals something to the police in her worry looking for Blánaid, who had went to Angelica's without telling anyone that morning and borrowed money to go shopping. Of course Angelica withheld that information until she and the rest of the sisters were on a boat to scatter Grace's ashes. In her worry, Eva reveals that she believes Angelica was blackmailing Grace for money and that's why she withdrew all that cash.
Eventually Blánaid pops back up and everything is fine. However, things are definitely not fine with the crew on the boat! Angelica is just horrible and twists the fact that JP assaulted Eva. She says that is only one side of the story, and perhaps Eva is exaggerating or twisting it. Like, seriously lady? Sorry, but she gets what's coming for her and gets hit with a loose part of the boat. Sorry, I'm not great with nautical knowledge. But you get the idea.
It hits her right in the head and she falls overboard. Plus, we have to remember she still has the neck injury from when Becka and Bibi broke inter her house in last week's episode. This woman keeps getting hurt. But that's what you get for being unnecessarily involved, nosy, and judging without knowing all the details. I mean, is she dead? Whatever her fate is, as it's said in Bibi's words: f-k that wagon!
Overall, Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5 was an alright episode. it wasn't my favorite. You do feel the worry and then relief from Eva because Blánaid is missing. Though I feel like this would have been more effective if we didn't see her go to Angelica's house. It should have been a mystery to us viewers too, worrying alongside Eva. Instead, we just watch her panic while we know Blánaid is safe somewhere.
The only really interesting part is the final moments when Angelica gets hurt and falls overboard. And I think the sisters continuing to grieve Grace were important scenes to have as well. I'm honestly just over Angelica, as well as the detectives. Sorry, but I do not care about your personal lives. And yes, Loftus stole Grace's hidden money in the hopes of winning the custody battle to keep his daughter. But this was really bad for him to do. Episode grade level: C.
Bad Sisters season 2 streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+. Be sure to follow Show Snob's weekly episodic reviews of the series!