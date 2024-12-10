Bad Sisters season 2 episode 6 preview: Is Angelica really dead?
These poor Garvey sisters keep falling into more and more trouble as the Bad Sisters season 2 episodes go on. The end of last week's episode ended on a major cliffhanger, with Angelica getting hit in the head while she, Ursula, Becka, and Bibi were on the boat to scatter Grace's ashes. She falls overboard and the girls can't find her. So, is she really dead?
This is now the second time the second season of the Apple TV+ series makes us ask this very question. First it was Grace, which unfortunately is true, and now Angelica. Though if this church lady really is gone, I for one will not mourn her. Well, we should get a definitive answer in this week's episode. So when can you tune in?
Bad Sisters season 2 episode 6, "Who By Water," begins streaming Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 on Apple TV+. Those of you living on the west coast or in the Midwest will be able to catch the episode tonight technically because of time zone differences. The installment will be released at midnight ET. Here's a breakdown of the release time below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Nov. 26
I think it's interesting that the title of the episode is "Who By Water," the opening lyrics to the Bad Sisters theme song. As mentioned above, the evidence and slip ups racking up against the Garvey sisters is not looking good. And with Angelica now disappearing? Yikes.
In Bad Sisters season 2 episode 10, Ian is going to continue supporting the Garveys and helps them "cover their tracks, bringing him closer to Eva," per the synopsis. However by doing so, he puts more attention on himself when it comes to Houlihan's digging.
So, this whole storyline with Ian and Eva getting closer? Nope. I don't like it. They kissed at the end of last week's episode and I was just like, no. I think it's completely unnecessary. I mean, Grace just died. This is just weird and I really don't want to continue seeing it go anywhere. Other than that, it will be interesting to see what exactly happened to Angelica and how Roger is also going to factor into all of this. It is his sister after all. Here's some more promotional images ahead of the episode!
Bad Sisters season 2 streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.