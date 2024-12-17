Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7 preview: "How to Pick a Prick"
Last week's episode of Bad Sisters season 2 wasn't a favorite of mine. Frankly, it was a bit boring for me. I'm really hoping as this week is the penultimate episode of the season, the story is going to pick back up in an intriguing way. So when can you start tuning in and what can we expect? Read on below for the details!
Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7, "How to Pick a Prick," drops Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. Of course those of us who watched season 1 know that the Garvey sisters called Grace's first husband, John Paul, the Prick. Who could the title be talking about this time? Ian, Angelica, or someone else? Angelica's name has been a Wagon, so.... We'll find out soon! Here's a list of release times below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 18
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Dec. 17
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 17
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 17
If you remember from episode 6, at the end Bibi clearly doesn't trust Ian and thinks there's more to him than meets the eye. So since the Prick was about Grace's first husband, perhaps this time around Ian also does something that is a "shocking betrayal," per the synopsis. Read the full description below:
"The sisters hunt for the truth after a shocking betrayal while Houlihan goes head-to-head with Loftus."
I mean, these sisters already have so much drama happening in their lives. I don't know what else they can take. However, the big mystery this season has been getting answers as to what really happened to Grace the night she died. So hopefully we're moving a step closer in that direction with this being the penultimate episode.
There's also the fact that the season 2 opening featured the Garveys with a body in the back of their car. And we still don't know who that is. Perhaps this week's installment will shed some light into that, unless the show is waiting until the finale instead. Either way, we're gearing up to a big reveal and I'm looking forward to it.
Finally, we can't forget about Loftus and what he almost did. Houlihan catches him in the lie about Grace's money, which he stole to try and pay for the custody battle between him and his wife to keep his daughter with him. He doesn't go through with it. But, still. Loftus messed up and we know Houlihan isn't going to stay quiet about it. Be sure to check out some more promotional images below!
