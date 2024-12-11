Bad Sisters season 2 episode 6 feels like a filler episode (Review)
We're heading towards the Bad Sisters season 2 finale as there's now only two more episodes left! There's quite a bit that's happened in the last few episodes. And yet, it kind of also feels like not much did. Especially this week in season 2 episode 6, "Who By Water," on Apple TV+. Here's our review. SPOILERS BELOW.
So the show starts off with the aftermath of Angelica hitting her head and falling overboard. Despite Becka, Bibi, and Ursula's attempts, they can't find her anywhere. We do see a shot of Angelica floating unconciously. But that's all. However, if there's no funeral like Grace or we don't see a body, I'm not going to believe she's dead. Because sometimes, shows like to play tricks like this on us viewers.
Most of the episode focuses on the Garvey sisters having to clean up the mess they left behind when it comes to Angelica, with Ian helping them out as well. Since in episode 5 Eva told the police she thinks Angelica was blackmailing Grace, this could be cause for motive. And that's why they try to hide what happened on the water and don't call for help locating the annoying church lady.
I'm not going to lie. Not having Angelica in this episode made it such a better watch. I'm sorry, but I just do not like this character. Houlihan keeps digging and digging and manages to be as annoying as ever. But it was tolerable enough I guess. An important thing to note here is that she now knows that Loftus was tampering with evidence, and he kept trying to evade the fact that there could be money hidden. Like, dude. You're a detective. Hide that you stole Grace's money a little better.
Elsewhere, the scene with Becka seeing her baby on the ultrasound for the first time was really sweet. This wasn't the type of surprise she was expecting, but it's clear on her face now that she's accepted it and is really happy. Joe knows she's pregnant now, though isn't sure if it's his or Matt Claflin's. He finds out through Eva and doesn't speak to Becka yet.
And speaking of Ms. Eva. I am super against this storyline between her and Ian. But things take a step in the wrong direction. The two tell each other they have feelings for one another, and they sleep together. Ugh. This is just, no. I can't. Bibi's words to her sister are harsh, but they are true and I 100% agree with her. Ian isn't acting too suspicious (yet, I think) but something is off about him. And Bibi knows this and confronts him. He doesn't say anything, but it's clear she's going to do some digging on him.
Bad Sisters season 2 episode 6 did move certain plot points along, but barely. It really did just feel like a filler episode. I'm hoping since next week is the penultimate episode of the season, there's going to be a bit more actually happening. This was an alright episode, but it didn't make me feel like I was glued to my seat to find out what happens next, necessarily. Episode grade level: C.
Bad Sisters season 2 streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+. Be sure to follow Show Snob's weekly episodic reviews of the series!