A Bad Sisters season 3 seems unlikely, and that's exactly what we need

The Bad Sisters season 2 finale is now streaming, and the mystery around Grace’s death and what happened the night of her crash has been revealed. Just as last week’s episode showed, Ian is the one behind everything. Now with the end here, we’re thinking about whether a third season should happen. Spoilers from the last episode below.

At the time of this writing, Bad Sisters has not been renewed or cancelled by Apple TV+. So it’s unknown if a season 3 is in store. If you want my opinion, I don’t think a third season is necessary, especially with the way the second season ended. It felt like a pretty satisfying finale.

By the end, Houlihan and Loftus decide to turn a blind eye to the fact that the Garvey sisters were going to hide Ian’s death and threw him off a cliff. And they intimidated Ian enough to get him to leave them alone and return Blanaid’s money. Plus, Angelica is off the hook too and I don't think she's going to bother the sisters any longer either.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Becka has her baby and gets back together with Joe, Bibi and Nora are pregnant, and the sisters are finally able to say goodbye to Grace and rest easy knowing what happened by sending her ashes off into the water. It’s as close to a happy ending as they can get with one of their sisters gone.

So because of that, I do feel like two seasons of the dark comedy has been enough. I’ll be honest. This season wasn’t as enjoyable for me and as much as I hate to say it, even season 2 shouldn’t have happened. It’s a shame they killed Grace off, she married another prick, Angelica was completely unnecessary, and Houlihan and Loftus were just plain annoying. The Claflin brothers were way more interesting.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

It also seems unlikely that a Bad Sisters season 3 is going to happen based on Eva actress and creator of the show Sharon Horgan. In an interview with Deadline, she was asked about doing another season and it sounds like this is the end of the road. Here’s what she told the outlet:

"My brain obviously had such a great time, but I feel like the ending is the ending. As sad as it is to say goodbye, the thing with this second season was that it had to be, the events of season 2 had to be fully impacted by what happened in season 1. These were always supposed to be ordinary women who an extraordinary thing happened to and how they dealt with it. And I didn’t ever want it to be a thing where just crazy shit kind of happens to them. It’s the actions of “The Prick” and his terrible legacy and how they deal with it and bad choices they make, but that can’t keep happening because otherwise, it’s Nancy Drew. It’s something else entirely."

Overall I agree with Horgan and feel like a third season would just stretch out this story further than it needs to go. You could argue Ian is a loose end of sorts, especially since he knows the whole truth, as well as Angelica. But I think both have learned not to mess with the Garvey sisters. And so, it would be best to say our goodbyes to the series once and for all.

Both seasons of Bad Sisters are now streaming on Apple TV+.