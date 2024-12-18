Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7 features another boring chase (Review)
Ugh, honestly you guys. You have no idea how much it hurts my heart to feel this way about Bad Sisters season 2. The first season was so good and it became one of my favorite shows. But I have to tell you. This time around, I'm not really feeling it. And unfortunately season 2 episode 7, "How to Pick a Prick" didn't manage to change my mind. Here's our review of this week's episode of the Apple TV+ series. SPOILERS BELOW.
So it does turn out that Ian is a conman and a liar who had something to hide. And we basically jump right into that in this episode. He's gone and withdrawn all of Blánaid's inheritance money and transferred it to another account, his. He's a sleaze and goes to turn in the footage of Bibi, Ursula, and Becka at the docks with Angelica. This makes it seem like they killed her since she's missing and didn't come back with them.
Which surprise, but not really a surprise, Angelica is indeed alive! And am I really supposed to feel bad for her? Because I don't. Like, yes. It's good she's not dead. But she kind of deserves the bruises and craziness that happened to her. Sorry not sorry.
The sisters spend the episode looking for Ian and Eva pretty much spiraling. As the oldest sister and the caretaker of the family, she's not usually the one to lose her cool. But it definitely makes sense this time because Ian used her, getting close to her emotionally and the two even sleeping together. We all told you this was a bad idea, Eva!
When Joe says "you Garveys really know how to pick a prick," that's certainly an understatement. He is 100% correct. Oh, Joe. He's actually a sweetheart and just hurt right now. Which he has a right to be. I really love Becka and Matt Claflin together. I wish they would end up together. But with that goodbye, it's clear that's not going to be the case. And Joe really is a nice guy.
We find out Ian is also a gambler, and in a twist I really didn't see coming. Apparently he's married or whatever already, and has two kids. What!?!? I will say, that plot twist managed to take me by surprise. He is literally the definition of a bad person and a huge liar.
Why did he marry Grace and insert himself in the Garvey sisters' lives in the first place? Did this gambler lose all his money and needed to find a way to support his own kids? I don't know. I guess we'll find out next week. Apparently after disappearing and the sisters trying to find him all episode, he's ready to talk to Eva.
Unfortunately this episode was supposed to be a bit more interesting with the Ian reveal and plot twist. Which again, I think him having kids and a family was something I didn't see coming. But just like last week's episode with it all being spent trying to find Angelica and then cleaning up their tracks, Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7 just felt like a chase around town. And not an interesting one. Frankly, I was skipping through parts of the episode.
This is such a huge disappointment for me because I truly do like the show. But honestly, and I hate to say this, it probably should have been the one season and that's it. The messiness of JP in season 1 just made it more of an interesting watch. But if there's one thing for certain, the Garveys really do know how to attract some pricks. What will happen in the season finale next week? Episode grade level: C.
