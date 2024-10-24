Based on a True Story season 2 trailer reveals there's a copy cat killer on the loose (Watch now)
It's almost time to continue the tale of Based on a True Story on Peacock, starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina! This is one of the best dark comedies that came out in 2023, and I'm so excited to see what happens next. Thankfully, the streamer has now shared the official trailer to gear us up for the next chapter.
Based on a True Story season 2 premieres Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 with all 8 episodes on Peacock. Per the synopsis, the second season picks up three months after Ava (Cuoco) and Nathan (Messina) welcome their new baby to the world. The two are trying to stay away from their "true crime obsession" to focus on their family, but when a number of murders start to happen they couple is reeled back in. We shared the trailer below:
The trailer reveals Tory (Liana Liberato) and murderer Matt (Tom Bateman) now engaged, with Tory telling her sister Ava that he's taking steps to change. So she does know Matt is a serial killer. Interesting. But how true is that really? Ava tries to get her away from him, but it's clear Tory doesn't want to listen. And this leads to Ava and Nathan (sleepily) staking out and watching Matt.
Though it seems like it's not really him as the West Side Ripper, and more of a copy cat. And he also wants to find out who's behind the murders. And so, let a new mystery begin! This seems like such an intriguing concept. Is it really someone else who's murdering people, or will it still be Matt all along? And if it is a copy cat, why are they doing all of this and how do they know so much about Ava as revealed in the trailer? We'll get to find out soon!
We also get some more glimpses of an exciting cast addition in Based on a True Story season 2, and that's Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Melissa Fumero as Ava's new friend, Drew. It was already announced she'd be joining the cast this season, and we even got a first-look image of her in the new role back in August 2024. Though now, there's more of Drew in the trailer. And hmm. I have a feeling she's somehow going to play a bigger role than just a new friend.
Hungry for even more new content? We've got your back! Check out the key art and new images from the season below.
Based on a True Story season 2 premieres with all 8 episodes Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 on Peacock. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the new season!