Based on a True Story showrunner Annie Weisman teases Ava and Nathan's relationship in season 2 (Interview)
Are you ready for Based on a True Story season 2 on Peacock? We're almost there fellow fans! The next chapter of this story comes out Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 with all 8 episodes and we're so ready. Though to help us prep even more, Show Snob has an exclusive interview with Annie Weisman, who is the new showrunner of the second season.
Weisman teases what viewers can expect, what's in store for Ava and Nathan's relationship and as new parents, and what she's excited for fans to see. Plus if you want more, actors Liana Liberato and Tom Batemena also tease what's coming up for their characters, here. Go ahead and start watching the interview with Weisman below, or scroll down to read what she has to say.
Show Snob: You wrote the first episode of Based on a True Story season 2, correct?
Annie Weisman: Yes, I joined the show for the second season.
SS: What was that like for you to do that, and what tone did you want to set? Because this is the first episode of the season.
Weisman: I really wanted to continue what had been established already, which is to say this fun mix of comedy and thriller and romance. Those are kind of the three key elements of the story. So it was really about kind of maintaining what had already been established and then just expanding the world and kind of taking it up a notch because it is season 2.
SS: What would you say is the theme of the season? What can viewers expect?
Weisman: They can expect a story about this couple [Ava and Nathan] and how, last season they were very challenged because Ava's true crime obsession had really kind of pulled them into a dangerous place and pulled them apart. And this season, they really come together to solve a new mystery. We've thought of the season as - if last season pulled them apart, this season brings them back together because after a lot of challenges, they end up coming together to kind of solve this mystery and repair their relationship.
SS: Nathan struggled with his self-worth in the first season. Are we going to see that expand in season 2 as well?
Weisman: We are. We really start him where he left off, which is to say someone who used to be a big deal in the sports world and now has been really diminished as a man, as a person. And now he's also a new dad. [His] sense of worthlessness is now even more, challenged by needing to provide and create an example [for their son]. So he finds a way to do that this season, and he really becomes the kind of crusader this season that he struggled with last season. So he finds that strength. He finds that ability to kind of stand up to and really solve a pretty intense and scary crime this season. It both fills up his own sense of self worth and then also there's some healing in the marriage.
SS: Watching the season, I laugh when poor baby Jack is in the middle of all of his parents’ craziness.
Weisman: It sort of grounds everything, but also makes it more heightened. Kaley [Cuoco] happened to get pregnant last year, and so a baby was going to be part of [the story] whether we liked it or not. So we might as well enjoy it and use it where we can.
SS: How is having a baby and being new parents going to kind of drive, Ava and Nathan's decisions this season?
Weisman: It brings obviously enormous stakes to everything they do because now it's not just about the two of them. It's about a family. I think it gives them some kind of moral grounding too. We get to have fun with all of our commentary and we get to push the boundaries. But at the end of the day, they really are bonded by a desire to love and protect their child.
SS: What can you tease about Melissa Fumero's character? Because I love her, and I was so excited that she joined the cast this season.
Weisman: I think fans of Melissa's will get to see her do what she does best, which is to say just a combination of humor and toughness and relatability. And then they'll also get to see stuff they haven't seen from her yet. There's a lot of surprises with her character. So it was just a thrill to get to work with her. I'm a huge fan of hers, and she's just as fun and exciting to work with as I’d hoped she’d be.
SS: What are you most excited for viewers to see this season?
Weisman: I'm really excited for them to see the comedy between this couple. One of the pleasures of doing a season 2 is you get to write to what you loved as a fan of the show [in the first season]. Because I love their chemistry so much, we put them in some really, challenging situations that bring out the best of what they do together. So without saying too much, that's what I'm excited for people to see.
Based on a True Story season 2 premieres with all 8 episodes Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 on Peacock.