Based on a True Story showrunner says season 2 delivered "close-ended mystery" but door open to possible season 3
Based on a True Story season 2 dropped in full today with all eight episodes streaming on Peacock! And though I personally enjoyed season 1 a little more, the second season still managed to be entertaining, comedic, and provided twists and turns we didn't see coming. You can read our full review and ending explained, here. And with the way the finale ended, we're of course thinking about whether there could be more story to tell. SPOILERS BELOW.
At the time of this writing, Based on a True Story has not been renewed or cancelled by Peacock just yet. So we don't know if a season 3 is going to happen. The second season ended with Matt framing Nathan for the murders of the copycat killer; Tory in trouble after marrying Matt and planning to run away with him and his son; and the true copycat killer - Chloe's sister - now a hostage of Matt's. That does elude to the fact that Matt has also left Tory high and dry. Jerk.
I mean, that's definitely a lot! In an interview with Screen Rant, showrunner Annie Weisman shared that she believes they've told "a close-ended mystery" with "a lot of twists and turns, but there's a really good payoff." She thinks that "fans will feel satisfied by the end."
I'm going to have to disagree with Weisman here. Yes, we do learn who the copycat killer is, Drew/Olivia's true identity of being Matt's ex-wife and the mother of his child, as well as Matt's true intentions. But would I feel satisfied as a viewer if the show ended there? Honestly, no.
Tory is in trouble and asks Ava for help, but she's going to have her hands full trying to get Nathan out of possibly going to prison for the rest of his life and they have baby Jack at home. Plus, where did Matt go with the copycat killer and what does he plan to do with her? There's certainly lots of open-ended plot points still left.
Weisman did go on to add that she and the creative team "couldn't resist maybe opening the door to some more." Which makes sense because I feel like there's definitely more to explore! The door is still open for sure. In an interview with The Direct, Michael Costigan agrees with our sentiment that "there's a lot more to do," as long as viewers are also eager for more. I can't speak for all of you, but I can tell them that this fan definitely wants to see what happens next!
Both seasons of Based on a True Story are now streaming on Peacock.