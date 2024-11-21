Based on a True Story season 2 review and ending explained: Is it worth the watch?
Based on a True Story season 2 premiered on Peacock with all eight episodes today, and I have to tell you that it was a really fun watch overall! When the first season came out, I really enjoyed it and so I was excited that there was more to tell in the story, especially with some of those season 1 cliffhangers. Let's get into the review of season 2 overall, and whether it's worth your time. MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW.
Our thoughts on Based on a True Story season 2
A big part of Nathan's journey in the first season included his lack of self-worth and struggles at work. He was a big tennis star, and now it's difficult for him to feel so overlooked. Matt sees this and it seems like he truly wants to be a supportive friend to Nathan at first. Even in some unconventional ways.
Though we all know Matt, and unsurprisingly, their bromance did not mean as much to him as it meant to Nathan. We see how everything ends up spiraling by the end of Based on a True Story season 2. What's interesting about what's established in the first episode is that some roles and themes have shifted. In season 1, Nathan was forced into being Matt's alibi. And now, he's his sponsor.
And Ava goes from listening to murder podcasts to mommy ones with their new bundle of joy, Jack, now in the picture. This is a natural transition as the couple is now new parents. Though with Ava's obsession with true crime, it doesn't stay focused on just mom-centric podcasts for long. That's what we want to see from our girl, honestly! I think.
Though at the center of all the craziness is Ava and Nathan's relationship, which goes through some ups and downs this season. But they find a way back to each other, and Nathan even supports Ava's obsession this time around. They're a true team. And having baby Jack in the middle of his parents' craziness just adds another level of humor and levity to this out of control situation.
I will say that I was a bit surprised it took so long to get into any social media platform aspect of the story. One of the main parts of this show is the podcast, or in this season we focused more on Ava's Murder Bunny TikTok account. But it wasn't until the end of episode 4, halfway through the season, that we got to that. I guess it didn't bother me so much because the story was really character-driven more than plot-driven I feel like this time around. But it was a bit surprising I think.
Now, Tory. This poor young woman really gets in deep with Matt, and there's big consequences for her by the end of season 2. He cannot be trusted, and all he does is look out for himself. Clearly. But I mean, they're now married and she's killed for him now. And not just anyone, but his ex-wife, played by Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Melissa Fumero. Oh my gosh, she was such a great cast addition and did an excellent job with her character Olivia/Drew.
When she kept talking about a horrible ex and that she had a child, I knew she was going to be Matt's ex-wife. Though I will say I thought she was also the copycat killer, so the show got me there. I do wish that we got a little more backstory between the two. Because she knows he's a serial killer. It would have been interesting to see how Olivia fell for him, why Matt even chose to get married in the first place, and a little more into her intentions of wanting to prove he is the West Side Ripper. Why now?
She was unfortunately killed off so quickly, which is a shame. I feel like there could have been more to explore here, especially with their son. And now he's lost his mom which is so heartbreaking. Also the fact that Tory kills her. I mean, the series definitely brought the shock value because I did not expect Tory to do that. But did it feel like it was a bit out of character. Throughout the whole season, we see just how in love she is with Matt and how much she supports him. But for me, it didn't feel like she'd go as far as killing someone to protect him.
How does the second season live up to season 1?
Onto the true copycat killer, Turns out it's Chloe's sister (played by Sara Paxton!), who was one of Matt's victims in Based on a True Story season 1. What a twist! I think that was really well done and the motives made sense. She becomes ruthless. And what about the Lipinski sisters, the hosts ofSisters in Crime? They literally kidnap Ava and Nathan, like what? All for an exclusive story.
Also, did you notice that Ava has a necklace with a "J" pendant on it for Jack? Which is cute and adorable, but it showed when she was making the Murder Bunny videos. I thought that's what was going to expose her to the sisters and the rest of the world, instead of making the mistake of moving her head and the filter not covering her face anymore. I thought someone was going to see it and put the pieces together. But I guess not. That was a missed opportunity on the writers' end.
The Based on a True Story season 2 finale was jam-packed with Chloe's sister holding Ava and Nathan hostage, Matt and Tory on the run with his son at first but then Tory has a change of heart and takes the young boy to the police station. And Matt's ego just doesn't allow for him to not go and confront the copycat killer.
Plus, he sets his escape plan in motion, which he's been planning for from the beginning. He tricks the Bartletts into thinking he's going to turn himself in. But actually, this whole time he was working to set Nathan up for the recent killings - storing "incriminating evidence" in Nathan's storage locker, having DNA of victims in his car, and even Nathan's fingerprints are now on the weapon while Matt was wearing gloves. Season 2 ends with Nathan arrested and Matt now holding Chloe's sister hostage and telling her "they have a lot to talk about." Ooh!
Overall, I think Based on a True Story season 2 was really strong and is definitely worth watching. I do think the first season had a bit more of an exciting and new premise. I wish the writers found a way to expand on the podcast this time around. It felt like that was missing from the story. But this was still a good follow-up to season 1.
As I mentioned, there was a lot of character development for the central couple this time around, and some good twists and turns when it comes to how the events played out. Plus the cliffhangers definitely make us want to see more. Season grade level: B. And we definitely would love to see a Based on a True Story season 3!
The first two seasons of Based on a True Story season 2 are now streaming on Peacock.