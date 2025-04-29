The Bear season 4 release date served up on a silver platter by showrunner

Everyone say it - yes chef! There's been a major update when it comes to The Bear season 4 on FX and Hulu, and we're so here for it. Our favorite show is returning this summer, and that's exactly when we expected it to. But it's always nice to get that official confirmation.

Showrunner Joanna Calo was on the red carpet promoting the Thunderbolts* movie since she co-wrote the script, and was asked about the fourth season of the culinary drama. Without even being asked, she was happy to reveal the official release date to the outlet she was speaking to, Omlete.

According to the showrunner, The Bear season 4 premieres Sunday, June 15, 2025 on FX and Hulu. Now the network hasn't officially announced this news as of this writing. Though, this is the showrunner we're talking about. She has to know when the new season arrives, and she gave it to us on a silver platter. Pun intended. Another 8-episode season is expected.

The Bear season 4 will bring more joy

Calo went on to tease the season. Of course she couldn't give too much away, but there is some good news about the story this time around. She shared that season 4 is "beautiful, there's a lot of joy, and I think you're going to be happy." We all know just how dramatic and heavy this series can be, so it's going to be really refreshing to get a lighter season. The characters, and us viewers, deserve it!

As is in Calo's words, this one is "not one of the meaner ones." Oh how much these writers put us through. Her comments are interesting though given the way the season 3 finale ended. One of the biggest cliffhangers is the fact that a big review came out about Carmy's restaurant, but we don't know exactly what it entailed.

Was it good, bad, impartial? Of course Carmy being Carmy, he's very stressed about the review so we'll likely see the aftermath of this in The Bear season 4. The other major cliffhanger is the fact that Sydney has received a job offer to work at another restaurant. Though she hasn't told Carmy or her co-workers yet. Yeah, I don't know if our favorite chef is going to take that news well. Especially depending on what exactly the review said.

We'll have to wait and see, but thankfully it's not long now! The show will be cooking things up for us this summer, which is when we expected it since each season has come out in June every year. I'm just thankful the drama hasn't given us a two-year wait between each season, and I'm excited to see what's in store.

