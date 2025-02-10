Beauty in Black season 1 Part 2 sets release date on Netflix

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black Part 1 first debuted in October 2024 on Netflix, and since then we've been waiting for the second half of the season. There hadn't been word for a while on when the next 8 episodes would drop on the streamer, but now we have some good news about Beauty in Black Part 2!

Netflix decided to end January with a bang when it released a ton of updates about the movies, shows, and even games it has planned for this year. 2025 is certainly going to be a big one for the streaming giant! That includes a release date for the drama. Beauty in Black Part 2 premieres Thursday, March 6, 2025 on Netflix. As mentioned above, the whole season is 16 episodes, and this will be the next 8 debuting next month.

We're finally going to see what happens next after that very dramatic cliffhanger in episode 8, "Killing Karma!" We literally see Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) hit her breaking point with everything happening around her, and she's done with not having control over her life. When Body (Tamera “Tee” Kissen) kidnaps her sister, Kimmie takes some drastic measures and runs a car right at Body, trapping her in a motel parking lot. So what happens next?

Calvin Ashford/Netflix © 2024

We don't have many details about the second half of the season, though Perry did tease that Kimmie is going to find herself in power, and we're all going to wonder just how she was able to do that, per Tudum. Ooh, intriguing! So is there going to be a time jump then? Because that's what it sounds like. Perhaps we'll see how events play out and how she gets into that power through flashbacks. I'm so excited!

The show also stars Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Ricco Ross as Horace, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Richard Lawson as Norman, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles, Julian Horton as Roy, Terrell Carter as Varney, Shannon Wallace as Calvin, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Joy Rovaris as Gillian, and more. By the time the show returns, it will have been a little less than five months, and we're already counting down the days until there's more!

Tyler Perry is also having a big year at Netflix as Beauty in Black Part 2 is not the only content to look forward to from the creator. There's also Madea's Destination Wedding, She the People, Straw, and R&B.

