Beauty in Black season 2 release date is way earlier than we thought

If you're eager for more of Tyler Perry's soapy drama, you'll be happy to know that Beauty in Black season 2 premieres way earlier than we thought it would. Like, way earlier. Netflix has announced the official release date for the second season, which we absolutely can't wait for. So when is it exactly?

Beauty in Black season 2 premieres only about four months after its predecessor on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. The episode count has not been confirmed yet, though it most likely will be 16 episodes just like season 1. Plus, once again, the second installment will be split into two parts. That means on premiere day in September, only expect season 2 part 1 on Netflix.

This is quite surprising, but a very welcome one at that. You won't hear any complaints from us! Especially for streaming shows, this was a quick turnaround. The first half of the debut season premiered in October 2024, followed by part 2 in March this year.

Beauty In Black. Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 207 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025

Before Netflix's announcement, Perry confirmed that season 2 was happening, and even shared a new image. So it's pretty obvious that production knew there would be another chapter to this story before we did. Even still, I wasn't expecting the streamer to give us even more new episodes in the same year. It's almost unheard of!

The Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 release date news was also accompanied by a teaser trailer that has us so excited for all the juicy drama to come. Season 1 ended with Horace marrying Kimmie because he doesn't trust anyone, including his own kids, with his inheritance.

With this major and life changing move, he's made Kimmie the sole owner of the family business. Aka, everyone's boss. And, as you'd figure, the Bellarie family is definitely not happy. They won't be easy foes for her to contend with either. Check out hte teaser video below!

As you can see above, Kimmie, Rain, and Sylvie get a major upgrade in their living situation. Now that is a beautiful, and huge, home. Plus, I love that right off the bat, we can see that Kimmie's confidence is literally oozing out of her. She does not care who's in her way, which is going to be so fun to see. Will she be able to handle herself against all of the Beallries though? We'll find out soon enough!

Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 premieres Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 on Netflix.

More streaming news from Show Snob: