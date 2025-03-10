Tyler Perry seems to confirm Beauty in Black season 2, but Netflix hasn't yet

Tyler Perry is known for his plot twists in the various projects he's done over the years, and he certainly delivered when it comes to Beauty in Black season 1 Part 2. Right off the bat when the show returned with episode 9, "Blind Rage," on Netflix, we saw just how determined Kimmie was to get her sister, Sylvie, back. But that certainly wasn't the only surprise in store. Based on how the first season ended, can we expect to see more?

Beauty in Black season 2 is probably happening

Let's answer this question first and then we'll dive into the season 1/Part 2 finale. At the time of this writing, it seems like Beauty in Black season 2 (or Part 3?) is happening according to Tyler Perry himself. The creator and filmmaker took to social media to share his gratitude for the fans' support of the current season, and then teased "YALL AINT READY FOR SEASON 2 of #BeautyInBlack!!" Plus, I'm pretty sure the image he shared of Kimmie and Jules is a new one and not from season 1 at all. Check out the Instagram post below.

We know his caption is not talking about Part 2 here because for one, Perry shared the post on March 9, three days after the eight-episode release. So, it's not like he was teasing the second half of the season. And second, he thanks the fans for "making season one HUGE!" Plus, the photos. So if you would ask me, it sounds like there is going to be more Beauty in Black in our future. And that's definitely not something we'd complain about! Is it even possible that the two seasons were filmed back to back and that's how there's a new image?

Though the creator seems to have confirmed a second season, Netflix has not officially done the same. The streamer still hasn't made any announcements. I mean, again. If Perry himself has said it, then it's most likely going to happen. But, still. We do need to err on the side of caution and wait for that official confirmation from Netflix. Though I do have high hopes based on this social media post, so fingers crossed we get that soon!

Beauty In Black. (L to R) Ricco Ross as Horace, Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Bailey Tippen as Sylvie in episode 116 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Calvin Ashford/Netflix © 2025

Season 1 Part 2 ending explained, how it sets up a potential season 2

Now as we said before, Perry definitely knows how to deliver on plot twists, and the writers did not hold back right when the drama returned. In episode 9, Kimmie has no problem getting her hands dirty to get answers as to where her sister is. Delinda did not want to share that information, and Kimmie didn't take too kindly to that and literally blows her head off. Dang, girl. She was not messing around. It also turns out that Charles Bellarie is alive, and eventually Kimmie does find and reunite with her sister.

The messy, soap opera-ish feel to the show is what makes it so entertaining, and the rest of the season continued to see that. Though I don't think any of us saw what was coming in Beauty in Black season 1 episode 16, "Now Make It Thunder." The synopsis for Beauty in Black season 1 Part 2 teased Kimmie would find herself in power. But I don't think any of us thought it would be like this! Horace Bellarie does not want his lazy children to inherit his hard earned money. So he'd rather marry someone he barely knows, Kimmie, who can inherit his money instead.

After thinking about how this amount of money can help her pay her debts and the powerful Bellaire name can protect her, the season ends with Kimmie not only accepting the proposal, but the two actually getting married! WHAT? As Horace says, Kimmie is now the kids' new stepmother, and boss. Ooh!

This certainly sets up a potential Beauty in Black season 2 very nicely, because I don't think the Bellaries are going to go down without a fight, especially since she's considered their enemy right now. I'm not sure if there's anything they can really do at this point. But you know they're going to try and find a way or a loophole. Also, is Horace going to die in the second season if the story continues?

Kimmie has also grown significantly in these first 16 episode, so we know with all that she's been through, she's not going to give up so easily either. She's a Bellarie now, and I think the story can take some really interesting turns seeing her dynamic with everyone else now that she's technically a part of the family. Let the chaos and drama begin continue. We're ready!

Beauty in Black season 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about season 2!