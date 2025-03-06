Tyler Perry's hit Netflix original drama series Beauty in Black returned with the second half of its 16-episode first season on Netflix on Thursday, March 6. That means there are eight all-new episodes for fans to dive right into after waiting months and months for answers to the part 1 cliffhanger. All of the soap opera-esque drama you love is back and then some in the juicy part 2.

Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 reunites viewers with Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie and Crystle Stewart as Mallory, two women who aren't in each other's lives and aren't similar in many ways. However, their worlds collide in unexpected ways, leading to the shocking events in part 1 that bring us to the next batch of episodes you can't look away from in part 2.

Since the first part of Beauty in Black featured graphic nudity, sex, language, and violence, viewers are likely wondering what to expect from the content of the eight new episodes that are now streaming on Netflix. Is there more nudity, sex, and violence in part 2? We're sharing a spoiler-free guide to the age rating and various content warnings viewers need to know before watching.

Beauty In Black. Xavier Smalls as Angel in episode 112 of Beauty In Black | Cr. Calvin Ashford/Netflix © 2025

Beauty in Black part 2 rated TV-MA

As explained on the show's official page on Netflix, Beauty in Black maintains its TV-MA age rating that the series earned in part 1. The show has been given this rating due to its instances of language, nudity, sex, smoking, and violence, and the streaming service warns that this show is for mature audiences only. If you watched part 1, then you know for sure this is a title to put on when all the little eyes and ears in your home have gone to bed!

Sex and nudity

Beauty in Black part 2 doesn't have as many sex scenes as part 1. A sex scene in episode 9 between a man and a woman is short, non-explicit, and doesn't feature any nudity. A shower scene in episode 12 contains male rear nudity and additional nudity is blurred. There's also scenes that take place in a strip club featuring both men and women dancing in varied states of undress. A scene in the strip club dressing room contains male rear and full frontal nudity.

Language and violence

Part 2 opens with a bit of violence as a car goes up in flames. An extended sequence of violence in episode 9, which is embedded below via Netflix's social media, features a character wielding a gun on another character, hitting her with a chair, and engaging in a violent fight that results in a bloody gunshot.

More instances of gun violence, visible blood, and death are contained in other episodes throughout part 2 could be disturbing to viewers, especially a scene where a character is instructed to enter a bodybag and is shot once inside. These scenes are graphic in their depictions of blood and gun violence.

One absolutely chaotic scene to tell you that BEAUTY IN BLACK IS BACK. pic.twitter.com/80pBjOyDsW — Netflix (@netflix) March 6, 2025

The language in the series continues to be heightened with multiple instances of profanity peppered throughout scenes in each episode. Expect to hear all of the basics, like "sh-t" and "f-ck," as well as other profane iterations such as "motherf-cker" and "bullsh-t." Beauty in Black uses other profane slang terms that could be found offensive to some viewers.

Other content warnings

As the age rating explanation reveals, there are instances of characters smoking cigarettes and cigars throughout the episodes. Characters also drink alcohol and engage in drug use or have been drugged. There are also various references to death and other mature topics in the dialogue of the show.

If you find car accidents triggering, be warned that there's a scene that features a car accident with the car flipping into the air and landing upside down. Also, there are a fair amount of scenes in part 2 with characters recovering in the hospital. Proceed with caution if you find any of this or the above content troubling.

Watch Beauty in Black only on Netflix.