Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 release details and all you need to know ahead of the Netflix drop

It's only been a few months since Beauty in Black first dropped on Netflix back in October 2024, but we're already so ready for the second half of the season to get here already! The first 8 episodes of the Tyler Perry series were really able to capture our attention, and I have no doubt that what comes next is going to do the same.

Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 premieres Thursday, March 6, 2025 on Netflix. Just like the first set of episodes, Part 2 will also bring us another 8 episodes to enjoy. Just like all of its new and returning releases, the new episodes will drop at at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on the streamer.

If you're staying up late, do some prep ahead of time because it's going to be a long night. The great thing about Netflix is that it's global, so that does mean fans from around the world will be able to enjoy it too. Not just those of us in the U.S.! We provided the release times for the drama where it's available below.

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Germany 9:00 a.m. CET Brazil 5:00 a.m. BRT South Africa 10:00 a.m. SAST Dubai, UAE 12 p.m. GST South Korea 5:00 p.m. KST Sydney, Australia 7:00 p.m. AEST

Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

What to expect in the new episodes of Beauty in Black on Netflix

Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 is going to pick up where episode 8, "Killing Karma!" left off. If you remember, there were a couple of big cliffhangers for the characters, including Kimmie's sister getting kidnapped and the Bellarie family experiencing a loss with Charles' death. Though we do know it was Body who kidnapped Sylvia, who exactly tampered with Charles' car?

Well, both Kimmie and the Bellaries are as strong as ever in their own quests of sorts. And Kimmie is not going down without a fight. She plans to get her sister back no matter what, or who, stands in her way. Check out the official synopsis from Netflix below:

"With their empire on the line, the ruthless Bellarie family faces a reckoning as Kimmie fights to save her sister and get revenge — no matter the cost."

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black stars Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Ricco Ross as Horace, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Richard Lawson as Norman, Tamera “Tee” Kissen as Body, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles, Julian Horton as Roy, Terrell Carter as Varney, Shannon Wallace as Calvin, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, and Joy Rovaris as Gillian.

Beauty in Black Part 2 premieres Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Netflix.