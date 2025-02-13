Netflix drops intense Beauty in Black season 1 Part 2 trailer and first-look images

First we get the release date, and now Netflix has gifted us with Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black Part 2 trailer and first-look images! We're getting closer and closer to the premiere of the new episodes. The anticipation was already high, and now it's increased even more with all the goodies shared. And we're definitely very thankful for them all!

So when do you need to mark down those calendars? Get ready because Beauty in Black Part 2 premieres Thursday, March, 6, 2025 on Netflix. We're getting the next set of 8 episodes of the 16-episode season. And now after such a long wait, we finally have the trailer to go along with it as well. And, man. It certainly teases so much intensity, I'm so ready! Check out the video below:

Of course the biggest plot point for Kimmie in Part 2 is finding her sister after Body kidnapped her at the end of Part 1 in episode 8, "Killing Karma!" Clearly she's on a mission and she's not giving up until she gets her back. And honestly, who can blame her?

There's also the aftermath of Charles' death and how that's going to impact the Bellarie family in this second batch of episodes. Will we get an actual confirmation and answers to who blew up his car and why? I think we all have our theories on who it could be. But it would be nice to have definitive answers to that big question. One thing is clear in the trailer though. The Bellarie family is as ruthless as ever in Beauty in Black Part 2.

Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Though could their power be in danger based on the synopsis and what it teases? The official description from Netflix reads that the family will "face a reckoning," and Kimmie "becomes an unstoppable force of vengeance." Ooh!

Yes, that strength is coming from a place of finding her sister, Sylvia. Though if and when she does, I don't think Kimmie is going to be the same Kimmie we all know and might want to keep that power she finds herself in.

The drama stars Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Ricco Ross as Horace, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Richard Lawson as Norman, Julian Horton as Roy, Terrell Carter as Varney, Shannon Wallace as Calvin, and more. Be sure to check out the cast in some more first-look images from Part 2 shared by Netflix below!

Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Beauty in Black Part 2 premieres Thursday, March 6, 2025 on Netflix.