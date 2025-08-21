Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 release date, cast, trailer, and more

Tyler Perry's movies have had a history of performing well on Netflix, including A Madea Homecoming, Mea Culpa, and Straw among others, but the film and television powerhouse came in strong with his debut Netflix original series Beauty in Black. The series first premiered in October 2024 and concluded with the second half of the season in March 2025.

Thankfully, the wait for the second season to begin hasn't been long at all, with the fan-favorite drama series kicking off the first part of season 2 not even one year after season 1 debuted. If you're tired of waiting two or more years between seasons, that's not a problem with the Tyler Perry hit! Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 will release in September 2025 with even more drama.

Looking for all the details you need on Beauty in Black's new episodes before tuning in? We're sharing everything fans need to know ahead of the season 2 premiere, including the release date and episode count, the full cast list, and the exciting trailer!

Beauty In Black. (L to R) George Middlebrook as Officer Trackson, Terrell Carter as Varney, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 207 of Beauty In Black | Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025

Season 2 premieres in September 2025 on Netflix

Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 on Netflix. The streaming service announced the release date earlier this summer, which at the time made us anxious about waiting until basically the fall for new episodes. But in reality, only about six months will have elapsed between the ending of season 1 in March and the premiere of season 2 in September.

Like with the first season, Netflix again ordered 16 episodes for Beauty in Black season 2. On Sept. 11, only half of those episodes will drop on our watch lists, which means we're getting another two-part release with eight episodes in each part. While Netflix hasn't indicated when season 2 part 2 will release, based on the schedule for season 1, we should expect the episodes in early 2026.

Beauty In Black. Xavier Smalls as Angel in episode 202 of Beauty In Black | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Main cast members and guest stars

For the most part, the Beauty in Black main cast remains unchanged compared to the first season, though according to Netflix's press release, Bryan Tanaka has been promoted to a series regular as Alex. Also, Netflix's press release no longer lists Shannon Wallace, who played Calvin in the show, as a series regular. Apart from those two changes, expect to see the rest of the cast.

Take a closer look at the season 2 main cast and characters:

Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie

Crystle Stewart as Mallory Bellarie

Ricco Ross as Horace Bellarie

Amber Reign Smith as Rain

Xavier Smalls as Angel

Julian Horton as Roy Bellarie

Steven G. Norfleet as Charles Bellarie

Richard Lawson as Norman

Terrell Carter as Varney

Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex

Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules

Debbi Morgan as Olivia Bellarie

In addition to the above main cast members for season 2, the new episodes also feature the following recurring cast members and guest stars: Bailey Tippen, Randall J. Bacon, Greg Clarkson, Ace Small, George Middlebrook, Kajanee Smith, Ann Marie Gideon, Brandon Rush. and Larry Herring. The new episodes will surely have a few more familiar faces and surprises in store!

A new Bellarie takes charge in the explosive trailer

As the explosive trailer for Beauty in Black season 2 reveals, Horace offers words of encouragement to Kimmie as she ascends to power and ownership at the company. He instructs her to take it or his family will take it from her. It's all part of his plan from season 1 part 2, in which Horace and Kimmie got married as a means for Horace to disinherit the Bellarie family from the empire.

It's a culture shock for Kimmie, who's suddenly come into wealth for the first time, which is a stark difference from how we initially met her in the series premiere. Even though she's enjoying some shopping sprees, she's still wary and untrusting of what having this power means. She's going to be butting heads with Olivia and Mallory and the rest of the family as she assumes her new role.

Once again, the trailer teases plenty of juicy drama to come from the first half of season 2. There are storylines carried over from season 1, like with Angel's current situation (not great!) and Mallory's person troubles, but there's also some fresh twists that leave us on the edge of our seat, like gunshots and an image of a house burning down. Who started the fire?!

Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 premieres Thursday, Sept. 11 on Netflix.

