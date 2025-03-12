Two Tyler Perry shows just scored quick renewals after explosive latest seasons

Well, that was rather quick! Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black season 1 Part 2 just came out on March 6, 2025, and we already have renewal news. Not just for the Netflix series, but for another of the creator's projects on BET as well. But first, let's talk about the Bellarie family-centric series!

Beauty In Black. (L to R) Ricco Ross as Horace, Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Bailey Tippen as Sylvie in episode 116 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Calvin Ashford/Netflix © 2025

Beauty in Black season 2 confirmed by Netflix

Just a few day after Part 2 was released with the next batch of eight episodes, Perry himself took to Instagram and had seemingly confirmed that a second season was happening. There's even a new image to go with the post with it. However at that time, Netflix hadn't confirmed the renewal news, so we were left waiting to get that 100% confirmation.

I love that Perry was probably too excited to wait and went ahead and shared the news because it's true! Beauty in Black season 2 is happening at Netflix. Yay! The messy soap opera-y drama is just what we need on our screens. And I'm really looking forward to what happens next after that major cliffhanger. Kimmie is now a Bellarie, and the family is not happy about it.

Other than that first-look image, Netflix also released a little teaser already! It sees Kimmie and Mallory, both now sporting a professional dress and power suit, as they come face to face. The video teases that every step "has lead to this." And it's true, Kimmie is the new boss at the business now! Watch the teaser below:

Sistas season 9 scores renewal

Another of Perry's shows isn't on Netflix, but it's been going on for multiple seasons now and has its own audience. And this one is definitely a quick renewal as the season 8 finale hasn't even aired yet! Sistas season 9 has been renewed on BET. The last episode of the current episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

This is great news for fans who are going into the finale, and don't have to wonder whether there's more story to tell. And with Perry's penchant for big plot twists and cliffhangers, I'm sure Sistas season 8 will end on one too. But not only has the drama gotten a renewal, there's a release date too! Sistas season 9 premieres Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on BET. Wow!

The series is centered around a group of female friends as they navigate what we all have to go through in life: love, careers, and friendships. There's ups and downs, just the way life is, but they'll get through it all together. And per a press release, the ninth season teases "even more emotional depth, unexpected revelations, and the powerful narratives that have made the show a fan favorite." Ooh!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black season 2. His other series, Sistas season 9, premieres July 16, 2025 on BET.