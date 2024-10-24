Before on Apple TV+ is the best psychological thriller you'll watch this month
By Sandy C.
Before, a new psychological thriller, streams on Oct. 25 and it’s one of the best shows you’ll see this month. If you’re thinking, “you had me at psychological thriller,” we need to be best friends. A great genre paired with a talented cast? We’ve got a winner here, folks!
I’m not just saying this because I love the genre, I have actually already checked out the first few episodes of Before and can confidently share that it is a clever and engaging series. Of all the shows I’ve streamed this month, Before is a favorite. Need more details? Happy to give you the full scoop (spoiler-free, of course).
For starters, Before is set to stream on the Apple TV+ platform, a streamer that has already won many TV fans in with its great library of new content this year. I’m talking Presumed Innocent, Bad Monkey, Dark Matter, Slow Horses, and several others. So when Before was announced, I was already looking forward to it.
The series stars Billy Crystal as Eli, a recent widower who is struggling with his loss. Instead of taking the time to grieve, Eli returns to work. He is a child psychiatrist who meets a new client, Noah (Jacobi Jupe), who is experiencing visions and drawing creepy pictures – and I don’t know about you, but I’ve seen enough horror thrillers to know that you don’t mess with kids who draw scary images.
Eli, however, doesn’t run as quickly as possible. He and Noah quickly form a bond as Eli realizes the two are connected. But how? That’s the journey we’ll be going on. Check out the trailer below:
Before also stars Judith Light, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Rosie Perez, Hope Davis, and others. The first two episodes of Before will be available to stream on Apple TV+ this Friday, Oct. 25. These will be followed by one weekly episode until the finale on Dec. 20 for a total of 10 episodes.