Before You season 5, Madeline Brewer starred in another hit Netflix show

All 10 episodes of the fifth and final season of You are available to stream on Netflix, and fans get to see how Joe's story finally comes to an end. Over five seasons, Joe has manipulated, stalked, and murdered under the guise of love. But will he finally face the justice he’s dodged for so long, or will he once again disappear with blood on his hands and a fresh start? You’ll have to watch to find out! But one new character this season is already sparking plenty of conversation, and people are curious to know more about the actor behind them.

In You season 5, Joe returns to New York City with his new wife, Kate, and has a hopeful mindset that he'll be able to leave his dark past behind and start anew. Of course, his obsession with control and his unsettling patterns are never far behind, and it isn’t long before his past begins to resurface, threatening everything he’s trying to build. When he meets a playwright named Bronte, portrayed by Madeline Brewer, Joe finds himself torn as he becomes increasingly fixated on her. However, Bronte isn't who she appears to be, which is something Joe soon discovers.

Bronte is such an interesting character, and she plays a big part in the final season. For those who’ve already watched the full installment, you’re probably wondering about the actress behind this intriguing role, as she may look familiar. Brewer has starred in many TV shows and movies in her acting career. You may recognize her from her roles in the dystopian drama series The Handmaid's Tale or maybe even the horror film Cam. However, there is one particular role she played in one of Netflix's biggest shows. Can you guess which show it is?

Madeline Brewer as Tricia Miller in Orange Is the New Black | Netflix

Madeline Brewer starred as Tricia Miller in Orange Is the New Black

Ding ding ding! If you guessed Orange Is the New Black, aka one of Netflix’s most iconic shows, you’re absolutely right! Brewer took on the role of Tricia Miller, one of the youngest inmates at the fictional Litchfield Penitentiary. Tricia is introduced in the first season and shown getting close to fellow inmates Nicky and Red.

After she got caught stealing a necklace at a department store, she was arrested and sent to Litchfield. Although she was sweet and good-hearted, Tricia was also very troubled, having struggled with drug addiction. Sadly, this ongoing battle with addiction contributed to her tragic end in the series in its first season, making her one of the most memorable and heartbreaking characters on the show.

If you're looking to revisit Brewer's performances in Orange Is the New Black, you can watch her portray Tricia in episodes 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10 of the first season. Plus, keep an eye out for her upcoming role in the thriller film Anniversary.

You season 5 is streaming now only on Netflix.