5 best new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (No. 4 is a must-watch)

Following the Emmy Awards marking the official end of one television season and the beginning of another, it's no wonder that there are so many exciting new shows premiering and returning this week. Not only does the fall television season kick off this week with a few premieres ahead of the October rush, but the streaming services are starting the season with a real bang!

Last week saw the premieres of Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Hulu, The Girlfriend on Prime Video, and Beauty and Black season 2 on Netflix. If you're still making your way through any of those titles, you're going to want to hurry up your binge-watches before this week's new lot arrives. Not to mention, it's finally time for The Summer I Turned Pretty series finale.

Wondering what else should be on your watch list this week? There's a new season of a fan-favorite superhero show, the newest season of a star-studded award winner, a crime drama limited series featuring two major stars, and so much more to enjoy. We're sharing the five best new shows coming during the week of Sept. 15 — and No. 4 should especially be on your radar!

Gen V season 2 debuts on Prime Video

It's been two years since The Boys spinoff series Gen V premiered on Prime Video, but new episodes are finally back on Wednesday, Sept. 17. In Gen V season 2, Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and the rest of her superhero friends return to Godolkin, which is now being run by the dangerous Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater). He's attempting to prepare the supes for a war against humans, but the team uncovers a possible twist that could change everything. The new season contains eight episodes with three being released on premiere day, continuing until the season finale on Oct. 22.

The Morning Show season 4 kicks off on Apple TV+

Like Gen V, it's also been two years since the previous season of The Morning Show was released on Apple TV+, but that's normal for the series, which has released a new season every two years since its original premiere in 2019. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, this time taking on the concept of truth and reality in the age of AI's rule over media. The Morning Show season 4 contains 10 episodes and will air weekly until Nov. 19. The new season welcomes Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, and Boyd Holbrook.

Reasonable Doubt season 3 returns on Hulu

If you're looking to check out a legal drama series that has somehow been flying under the radar, then you should definitely make it a point to catch up on Reasonable Doubt on Hulu. The legal drama debuted in 2022 and has two seasons ready to binge-watch ahead of the two-episode premiere of season 3 on Thursday, Sept. 18. This season, Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) accepts a case defending a former child star who has been accused of murder. The series comes from executive producer Kerry Washington and features an excellent ensemble cast and great guest stars!

Black Rabbit drops on Netflix

Here's the real centerpiece of this week's new shows. It's the fourth show on our list, and it's the can't-miss limited series of the fall season. Netflix's drama limited series Black Rabbit stars Academy Award nominee Jude Law and Emmy Award winner Jason Bateman as estranged brothers Jake and Vince, who unexpectedly reunite, turning Jake's world upside and dragging him into Vince's illegal mess. The crime drama contains eight episodes that will be released all at once on Sept. 18. Black Rabbit will definitely be the show everything is talking about this fall, possibly all the way to the Emmys next year.

Tulsa King season 3 premieres on Paramount+

Compared to other shows on this list, the wait for a new season of Tulsa King hasn't been nearly as long, but that doesn't mean fans haven't been impatiently awaiting new episodes. Sylvester Stallone's hit crime drama series from creator Taylor Sheridan returns as Dwight "The General" Manfredi takes on even more enemies, including the old money Dunmire family. In addition to serving up more exciting twists and turns, Tulsa King season 3 also sets up the new spinoff series NOLA King, which stars Samuel L. Jackson. Don't miss the premiere on Sunday, Sept. 21.