3 best new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Oct. 6-12)

The fall television season is in full swing, and that brings more premieres than we know what to do with — and than our watch lists can handle. There are so many exciting new shows to look forward to on Netflix and other streaming services, and on top of streaming originals, lots of broadcast favorites return this week and will be available to stream after their premieres.

Last week, Netflix debuted the third season of Ryan Murphy's Monster anthology series, this time centered on Ed Gein. While that show continues to draw eyeballs, last week also brought the returns of the One Chicago shows to Peacock and the highly anticipated Abbott Elementary season 5 and Shifting Gears season 2 premieres to Hulu. It's time to do it all over again with even more shows!

During the week of Oct. 6, prepare your watch lists for more new episodes as well as the returns of 911 and Grey's Anatomy and the premiere of 911: Nashville, all of which will stream on Hulu the day after airing on ABC. Season premieres of Matlock and Elsbeth will also be available on Paramount+, but there are a few new streaming originals to look out for this week, too.

Boots drops on Netflix

Although it's not one of the biggest new releases coming to Netflix this fall, you should definitely have the military comedy-drama series Boots on your radar. Based on Greg Cope White's memoir The Pink Marine, the series adaptation stars 13 Reasons Why and Parenthood alum Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope, a closeted teenager who joins his straight best friend in the military in the 1990s.

Boots also stars Max Parker, Vera Farmiga, Liam Oh, and more in the extensive cast and comes from creator Andy Parker and executive producer Norman Lear. The eight-episode series arrives on full on Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 9. Don't miss a second of what could be your next favorite binge-watch!

The Last Frontier debuts on Apple TV+

Even though Apple TV+ postponed the premiere of Jessica Chastain's series The Savant, the streamer still moves forward with another thriller drama series The Last Frontier. The new series comes from co-creators Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio and stars Jason Clarke as Frank Remnick, a US Marshal protecting his small Alaskan town from fugitives on the run following a plan crash. That's a very gripping premise!

In addition to Clarke in the leading role, The Last Frontier also stars Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Tait Blum, Dallas Goldtooth, Alfre Woodard, and Rusty Schwimmer. The season contains 10 episodes, with two arriving with the show's premiere on Friday, Oct. 10. The season finale is set to air on Dec. 5, so make sure to gear up for a thrilling season.

The Chair Company premieres on HBO

Last but not least, this week also brings a new series premiere to HBO (and by association HBO Max). Fan-favorite comedian and actor Tim Robinson returns with a brand-new show called The Chair Company. Created by Robinson and Zach Kanin, the comedy series stars Robinson as William Ronald Trosper, an investigator looking into a conspiracy following an "embarrassing workplace incident." The series looks like a mixture of The Office and maybe even a bit of Severance.

Beyond Robinson leading the series, The Chair Company cast also includes Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis, Will Price, Joseph, Tudisco, and Lou Diamond Phillips. The first season contains eight episodes and makes its premiere on Sunday, Oct. 12 on HBO and HBO Max at 10 p.m. ET and later ends on Nov. 30. If you're a fan on Tim Robinson's comedy, then you simply can't skip this one!