6 best new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Sept. 22-28)

It's the first official week of fall, since autumn begins on Sept. 22, which means the fall television season has begun! Not only have shows started to return with new episodes on the broadcast networks, but the streaming services are now rolling out some of their best shows of the year.

This will be the first week without a new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, but there's still more to look forward to from the hit Prime Video series. The first week of fall also brings new episodes of The Morning Show, Task, Gen V, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and more of the most popular shows currently on streaming. But there's plenty more new releases, too!

Beyond the shows that are currently airing, there are a half dozen of new shows to add to your watch list this week with major stars like Ethan Hawke, Toni Collette, Gary Oldman, and Jessica Chastain. There are thrillers that are perfect for the early days of spooky season and just lots of great TV coming this week. Take a closer look at the must-watch new shows!

The Lowdown debuts on FX and Hulu

The week's star-studded new releases begins on Tuesday, Sept. 22 with the premiere of The Lowdown on FX and Hulu. The series comes from Reservation Dogs co-creator Sterlin Harjo and stars Ethan Hawke as Lee Rayborn, a "truthstorian" journliast in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After publishing his latest piece, Lee seemingly happens upon a mysterious scandal within the Washberg family. Suddenly, he's at the center of an unraveling investigation in this black comedy-noir series. The Lowdown drops two episodes on its release day and continues weekly through Nov. 4.

Gary Oldman in "Slow Horses," premiering September 24, 2025 on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Slow Horses season 5 premieres on Apple TV+

Maybe one of the most underrated shows currently on television and streaming, Apple TV+ premieres the fifth season of Slow Horses on Wednesday, Sept. 24. Gary Oldman, who has been nominated for an Emmy and Golden Globe for his performance, returns as Jackson Lamb, the head of the Slough House and the leader of their next mission. Thankfully, Apple TV+ already renewed the show for season 6 and season 7, which couldn't be more exciting. Slow Horses season 5 begins with two episodes and releases weekly until the season finale on Oct. 22.

Kento Yamazaki as Ryōhei Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi in Alice in Borderland season 3 | Courtesy of Netflix

Alice in Borderland season 3 arrives on Netflix

It's been almost three years since Netflix last released a new season of the Japanese sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland, but it's finally time for fans to get excited for brand-new episodes. The show's third season, which is expected to again feature eight episodes, drops in full on Thursday, Sept. 25. In season 3, Alisu takes on the Borderland once again and braves the Joker stage in order to save Usagi. With new characters and new twists, Alice in Borderland season 3 will surely be more than worth the wait for fans who have been anxiously awaiting the season's premiere.

House of Guinness - Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

House of Guinness drops on Netflix

If you love historical dramas, then you should definitely be looking to add House of Guinness to your watch list when it premieres on Thursday, Sept. 25. The period drama takes place in the 19th century in both Dublin and New York City as Benjamin Guinness' death leaves four adult children left to fend for themselves and handle the famous family brewery. House of Guinness comes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, which means if you couldn't get enough of that show, then you are going to easily enjoy this one. The season contains eight episodes for a breezy weekend binge.

WAYWARD. (L to R) Mae Martin as Alex Dempsey and Sarah Gadon as Laura Redman in episode 101 of Wayward | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix© 2025

Wayward serves up a chill on Netflix

It's a big week for Netflix, which is dropping not just the two preceding series on Sept. 25 but also the Canadian thriller limited series Wayward. From creator and star Mae Martin, Wayward takes place in the creepy town of Tall Pines as the happenings at a facility for troubled teenagers comes into question. The series stars Toni Collette as the ominous leader of the facility, and she's worth watching the series for along. But it's a chilling and thrilling premise that's sure to keep us guessing from beginning to end. Don't miss your chance to binge-watch this week!

Episode 3. Jessica Chastain in "The Savant," premiering September 26, 2025 on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

The Savant kicks off on Apple TV+

Last but certainly not least, Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain returns to television with her third limited series after starring in HBO's Scenes from a Marriage and Showtime's George & Tammy. This time, she's headlining the Apple TV+ crime thriller The Savant, which is based on the Cosmopolitan magazine article "Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?" by Andrea Stanley. Chastain plays a woman who attempts to thwart mass casualty events by infiltrating hate groups online. The eight-episode series begins with two episodes on Friday, Sept. 26.