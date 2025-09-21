5 binge-worthy shows to watch after The Summer I Turned Pretty

After watching Belly (Lola Tung) navigate between two heart-throbbing loves, juggling friendship drama, family secrets, and all the messy ups and downs of growing up, The Summer I Turned Pretty has finally ended its run on Prime Video after three seasons. Well, not quite!

Shortly after the series finale dropped on Sept. 17, Prime Video announced that it had greenlit a feature-length The Summer I Turned Pretty movie that will officially conclude the romantic drama's story. Unfortunately, not much is known about the upcoming film. However, we'll be patiently waiting as more details emerge.

But what is there to do in the meantime? Well, we've got just what you need if you're feeling that post-binge emptiness. In this article, we've put together a list of five addictive shows that are guaranteed to fill the Belly-shaped hole in your heart. See what we did there?

Cast of "Dawson's Creek" | Getty Images/GettyImages

Dawson's Creek

Where to watch: Tubi, Hulu

Do you really want to get rid of that all-too-familiar post-binge feeling? Then, the next show you watch needs to be Dawson's Creek. With its swoon-worthy romances, messy friendships, and heart-fluttering coming-of-age drama, it delivers the same emotional highs, crushes, and bittersweet moments that made The Summer I Turned Pretty impossible to stop watching.

Dawson's Creek chronicles the friendships, romances, and coming-of-age journeys of a close group of friends in the small coastal town of Capeside, Massachusetts. The show's cast is made up of talented actors such as James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams.

The O.C Cast | Kevin Winter/GettyImages

The OC

Where to watch: HBO Max

There are so many good things to say about The OC. Like The Summer I Turned Pretty, it's one of those shows that makes you feel every high, low, crush, and heartbreak alongside its characters. At first glance, The OC looks like another sun-drenched soap opera about rich kids with too much money and not enough supervision. And sure, on some level, it is that.

But what it does differently, what sets it apart and gives it its staying power, is the way it mixes glossy teen drama with real emotional depth. Beneath the beautiful houses and designer wardrobes, The OC tells a story about belonging, identity, and the complicated layers of love. It's truly a great show that should definitely be added to your watchlist.

The OC centers around Ryan Atwood, a troubled teen from a rough background who is welcomed into a wealthy family living in Orange County. As he adapts to his new environment, he experiences the challenges of friendship, romance, and family drama. Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Chris Carmack, Tate Donovan, Melinda Clarke, and Rachel Bilson make up the cast.

(L to R) Ashby Gentry as Alex, Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 201 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys

Where to watch: Netflix

If you love The Summer I Turned Pretty, you’re gonna totally vibe with My Life with the Walter Boys. Just like in The Summer I Turned Pretty, you get a main girl who’s trying to figure out where she fits, juggling complicated relationships and all the “what even is happening?” moments that come with being a teen. And you can't forget the messy love triangle. Just like Belly, the main lead in My Life with the Walter Boys finds herself caught between two brothers. Yes, things get really intense and complicated!

The teen drama revolves around a 15-year-old girl named Jackie Howard, who, after a family tragedy, moves from bustling Manhattan to rural Colorado to live with her guardian and her large family. While trying her best to fit in, Jackie quickly realizes that small-town life comes with its own set of challenges.

Nikki Rodriguez stars as Jackie. Also in the cast are Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Alisha Newton, Johnny Link, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, and Zoë Soul.

(L to R) Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 205 of XO, Kitty | Netflix

XO, Kitty

Where to watch: Netflix

Of course, we had to include XO, Kitty on the list. It’s yet another gem from Jenny Han (the mastermind behind The Summer I Turned Pretty), and it features another messy love triangle. However, this time it’s set against the vibrant backdrop of Seoul, South Korea. Fans of the To All the Boys films will recognize the lead character right away.

Remember teen love guru Kitty Song-Covey? The young girl who helped her older sister find her soul mate? Well, she's all grown up (sort of!) and ready to experience love for herself. Her love journey takes her to South Korea, where she reunites with her long-distance boyfriend. But she ends up discovering that love is never as simple as it seems after she finds herself falling for two other people.

Anna Cathcart takes on the role of Kitty. Other talented actors such as Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Choi Min-young, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, and Peter Thurnwald are in the cast as well.

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Chad Michael Murray At MTV TRL BreakOut Stars Week | Frank Micelotta/GettyImages

One Tree Hill

Where to watch: HBO Max

Alright, we had to end off the list with another OG teen drama. If you loved the messy love triangle and swoony summer vibes of The Summer I Turned Pretty, One Tree Hill is basically like turning the drama dial all the way up. You've got a bunch of teens trying their best to navigate friendship, heartbreak, and first loves in a small town where everyone’s business somehow becomes everyone else’s business too.

The show also consists of intense rivalries between friends and frenemies, secret crushes that could rival any rom-com, and more twists and turns than a rollercoaster at full speed. Basically, if you’re ready for a binge that’s equal parts tears, laughter, and “OMG did that just happen?!” moments, One Tree Hill should be one of the shows you watch next.

The cast includes gifted actors such as Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, Sophia Bush, Barry Corbin, Danneel Ackles, Paul Johansson, and so many others.