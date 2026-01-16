4 best new shows to watch on Netflix this weekend {Jan. 17–18)

The weekend is a time to catch up on everything we missed during the week on TV. With Netflix dropping so much in a week and over the course of a weekend, it’s natural to need the two days to catch up. But you also need to pick and choose, and that’s why we’re here to help pick the best new Netflix shows to watch.

Three of the shows are Netflix Originals, and there’s a good mixture of comedy and drama. The fourth on the list is an older NBC series that has plenty of seasons to work through. This is something for those who love crime dramas.

The Upshaws

Why not kick off the weekend with some comedy? The seventh and final season dropped on Thursday, Jan. 15, and all 12 episodes are ready for you to binge through. The family drama focuses on Regina running for office, while Bennie deals with struggles at the garage.

At the heart of it is family love and respect. The season focuses on wrapping up the storylines, but it doesn’t want you to feel sad. It remains a beautiful comedy that can be binge-watched over and over again.

Mia McKenna Bruce - Seven Dials - Credit: Simon Ridgway/Netflix

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials

If you’re more in the mood for a murder mystery, then it’s time to turn to Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials. Based on the novel of the same name, the miniseries follows Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent as she investigates a chilling murder plot in 1925.

Along the way, Lady Caterham and Superintendent Battle help with solving the puzzle. The question is whether they’ll get in the way. Were they involved, and what is this secret society that keeps seeming to pop up? With just three episodes, this is an easy binge-watch this weekend.

Undercover Miss Hong

For those in need of a comedy, there is another show on Netflix to check out. Undercover Miss Hong is a South Korean comedy series set in an office. Well, sort of set in an office. It turns out that Miss Hong is more than a 20-year-old secretary. She’s actually a 35-year-old secret agent.

When she’s sent on a mission undercover at an office, she needs to find the best way to fit in and not draw attention to herself. What’s the best way to do that? Well, draw attention to herself. Isn’t that the way 20-somethings act in the office? That’s what she thinks, but it could risk the whole mission. The whole season drops on Saturday, Jan. 17.

Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Max's "The Pitt" - Arrivals | Michael Tullberg/GettyImages

Southland

Got plenty of time to binge-watch seasons of a TV show? While there are some great Netflix Originals from the week, there’s an old NBC/TNT series that you’ll want to check out, especially if you’re fans of Regina King and Shawn Hatosy. All five seasons of Southland are now available to stream.

The series follows LAPD officers, patrol cops, and detectives as they deal with the public in Los Angeles. This was one of the first shows to really hone in on the raw, documentary-style footage for cop shows, offering more of a realistic form of storytelling. You certainly feel like you’re in the moment.

It's time to dive in to everything Netflix has offered this week. It's a long weekend, as well, so enjoy!