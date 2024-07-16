Why we're excited My Lady Jane actor Edward Bluemel has been cast in The Seven Dials Mystery on Netflix
Edward Bluemel is starting to gain more and more attention lately, especially after his role as sweet, handsome, and charming Lord Guildford Dudley in Prime Video historical fantasy series, My Lady Jane. I loved the show and thought it was such a unique and enjoyable watch. Hopefully it gets a season 2! And part of what made it so great is the actor himself of course. Especially after this role, he's finally getting the attention he deserves and that's why I'm so excited for his next project - The Seven Dials Mystery on Netflix.
The upcoming series is set in 1925 England and centered around Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent. When a house party with a practical joke goes wrong, aka someone is killed, the "fizzingly inquisitive" Bundle decides to investigate and figure out what happened, per the synopsis. And this "chilling plot" at the country house might also change her life.
According to Variety, Bluemel plays Jimmy Thesiger, "a charming and witty man who becomes Bundle's ally in the murder investigation." Charming you say? I mean this actor definitely has it down to a T. He's very charming onscreen, as evidenced by his roles on My Lady Jane and others as well! And that's why right now he's one of the stars I'm following career wise, and look forward to seeing him in this new role as well. And that's why I also think he'll be a perfect fit as Jimmy.
The actor will be joined by Mia McKenna-Bruce who plays Bundle, as well as Helena Bonham Carter and Marting Freeman. Bluemel is best know for his roles as Marcus Whitmore in A Discovery of Witches, Hugo in Killing Eve, and Sean Wiley in Sex Education. It's actually A Discovery of Witches where I first saw Bluemel in a role, and I've been a fan ever since. He's proved through his other projects how talented he is, and I think he's going to bring an interesting take to the role of Jimmy.
The Seven Dials Mystery is based on the book of the same name by author Agatha Christie, best known for her detective novels. A release date has not been set yet, though filming is set to begin sometime this summer. Hopefully Netflix doesn't make us wait too long to watch!
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you more information about The Seven Dials Mystery starring Edward Bluemel on Netflix.