3 best TV shows coming to Netflix (and 2 shows leaving) in November 2025

If there's only one thing on your mind when it comes to what's coming to Netflix in November 2025, you're not the only one. We all basically have a one-track mind right now that's focused on Stranger Things season 5. It's the major tentpole release of the year for Netflix original series and, honestly, just in the whole television landscape. But there's a lot more coming to the streamer.

Beyond the beginning of the end of Stranger Things, Netflix also boasts some great new original series debuting and returning in November. On top of exciting originals, the streaming service will also be adding a small handful of binge-worthy TV shows for fans to either rewatch or discover for the first time. There's thrillers and comedies perfect for cozy fall binge.

However, as with every month, Netflix gives but also takes away. Unfortunately for us, the streamer will be removing more shows than it's adding, and there are some great, fan-favorite shows that will be bidding our Netflix watch lists farewell. Wondering what to watch in November 2025 and when your last chance is to watch some great shows? Here's a breakdown, plus a full list!

Broadchurch seasons 1-3

Coming to Netflix on Nov. 1. The British crime drama Broadchurch has long been beloved by fans since its premiere on ITV back in 2013. Olivia Colman and David Tennant star as Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller and Detective Inspector Alec Hardy respectively as they take on mysterious murder cases on the coast of Dorset. The series ran for three seasons, each containing eight episodes for a grand total of 24 episodes. Since it's leaving Netflix right at the top of the month, it's probably too late to sneak in a full binge-watch on Halloween, but it's worth a shot, right?

Six Feet Under seasons 1-5

Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1. What's commonly referred to as the best series finale of all time will no longer be able to watch on Netflix as of November. The Emmy-winning HBO original series Six Feet Under came to Netflix two years ago when the streamer struck a deal with HBO to stream some of its best shows. But the time has come for many of these shows to leave Netflix. Thankfully, it's not as if Six Feet Under won't be able to be streamed anywhere. The complete series is still available to watch on HBO Max. If you were in the middle of a binge, head on over to HBO Max!

Minx season 2 on Starz | Courtesy of Starz

Minx seasons 1 -2

Coming to Netflix on Nov. 4. The period comedy series Minx had quite the chaotic run. The show premiered on HBO Max back in May 2022, was ultimately canceled by the streamer after season 2 finished production, and removed from the streamer altogether. Minx season 2 later aired on Starz but was canceled again less than a year later. Now, both seasons are coming to Netflix in the United States to hopefully reclaim some of the glory the 1970s-set adult magazine comedy missed out on the first time around. Watch all 18 episodes beginning on Nov. 4.

Reba seasons 1-6

Leaving Netflix on Nov. 6. She's a survivor, but she's not surviving on Netflix much longer. For many people, Reba McEntire's eponymous sitcom is the ultimate comfort watch, and its arrival on Netflix last spring allowed all of us to relive the show we grew up with. Reba became a huge hit on Netflix. But on Nov. 6, all six seasons will be removed and we'll have to take our comfort binge-watching elsewhere. If you're a Hulu subscriber or have the Disney+ bundle, you can watch the 2000s classic on Disney+ and/or Hulu. Hopefully, the sitcom will return to Netflix some day!

The Big C seasons 1-4

Coming to Netflix on Nov. 14. The great thing about Netflix adding new TV shows every month is that we're able to discover shows from the past that we either weren't able to watch during their original runs or didn't even know existed. And these shows can have another moment in the sun! Ozark star Laura Linney's Emmy-winning role in the Showtime comedy-drama series The Big C hits Netflix with all four seasons on Nov. 14. The series tracks a family's experience with cancer. It's as tragic as it is funny, thanks to Linney's excellent performance.

TV shows coming to Netflix in November 2025:

Broadchurch seasons 1-3 (Nov. 1)

Minx seasons 1-2 (Nov. 4)

Soulmates season 1 (Nov. 6)

The Big C seasons 1-4 (Nov. 14)

TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2025: