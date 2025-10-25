3 new Netflix shows to watch (and 2 to skip) in November 2025

Time flies when you're binge-watching Netflix shows! Somehow, the final two months of 2025 are upon us, and that means we will be getting some of the best and biggest new Netflix shows the streaming service has to offer. Before the calendar flips over to 2026 and unleashes even more new Netflix originals, there are plenty of exciting titles to revel in before the end of the year.

Even though it's unfathomable that 2025 is coming to an end so soon, these are the Netflix shows we have been waiting all year for. Obviously, the elephant in the room happens to be the most massive new release of the year, probably on any platform or network. Stranger Things season 5 kicks off in November 2025, the first of three parts that bring the phenomenon to a close.

While Stranger Things might be the centerpiece of Netflix's new release shows coming in November 2025, there are plenty more vying for a spot on our watch lists. Whether its a thriller limited series or a new season of a mystery comedy, there's something for everyone on Netflix this fall. Find out which shows are worth watching and which ones you don't have to rush to binge.

THE BEAST IN ME. (L to R) Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs and Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis in Episode 103 of The Beast in Me | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

The Beast in Me

Watch! Emmy Award winners Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys team up for the new thriller miniseries The Beast in Me, which arrives on Nov. 13 and is obviously a must-watch based on the stars alone. In the series, author Aggie Wiggs (Danes) retreats to a secluded life after the death of her son.

But her creativity to write is sparked when embattle mogul Nile Jarvis (Rhys) moves in next door. Aggie looks into the truth of the accusation that Nile had something to do with his wife's disappearance. The Beast in Me also stars Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales, David Lyons, and more familiar faces. Don't miss the eight-episode miniseries that everyone will be talking about!

Death By Lightning. Mathew Macfadyen as Charles Guiteau in episode 104 of Death By Lightning | Cr. Larry Horricks/Netflix © 2024

Death by Lightning

Skip! Another limited series, Netflix debuts the historical drama Death by Lightning on Nov. 6, but this one might not be for everyone. Based on the book Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President by Candice Millard, Death by Lightning centers on President Garfield (Michael Shannon) and his assassination by Charles Guiteau (Mathew Macfadyen).

In addition to Shannon and Macfadyen, Death by Lightning also stars Nick Offerman, Betty Gilpin, Bradley Whitford, and Shea Whigham. If you're not a fan of historical dramas, then this might not be the show for you to binge-watch on Netflix in November. But if historical dramas are right up your alley, you should definitely make sure it's on your watch list!

A Man on the Inside. (L to R) Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Julie, Ted Danson as Charles in episode 204 of A Man on the Inside | Cr. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix © 2025

A Man on the Inside season 2

Watch! If you can believe it, Netflix finally has a show back for a new season in less than one year. That's right, A Man on the Inside season 2 premieres one day shy of a full year from its premiere on Netflix last November, and it's sure to achieve the same level of success thanks to its quick turnaround. Also, the new season simply looks like its even better than the last.

Ted Danson returns as Charles Nieuwendyk, a retired college professor turned undercover investigative assistant. In season 2, Charles continues to work with Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) and takes on a new case at a private university. A Man on the Inside welcomes a bunch of new cast members, including Danson's real-life wife Mary Steenburgen. Get to streaming on Nov. 21!

The Vince Staples Show - Season 2. (L to R) Vince Staples as Vince Staples in Episode 205 of The Vince Staples Show | Cr. Netflix © 2025

The Vince Staples Show season 2

Skip! Unless you're a huge Vince Staples fan, then you probably aren't rushing to watch The Vince Staples Show season 2 when it premieres on Netflix on Nov. 6. You might not even know what the show is! For those who aren't interested in the surreal comedy series, it's probably a skip, but who knows, you could give it a shot and find your next favorite show. The new six-episode season finds Vince searching for inner peace after grieving a death. Out of all the new shows coming to Netflix in November, this one's probably one to skip until you have room on your watch list.

STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1

Watch! Last but certainly not least at all, Stranger Things season 5 begins at long last on Nov. 26. The first batch of four episodes drops during the Thanksgiving holiday and begins the show's build up to its series finale. No fans of the series will be skipping these episodes, even if you have to sneak away during Thanksgiving festivities to finish your binge before you see spoilers.

Every episode of Stranger Things season 5 volume is either around one hour in length or exceeding one hour: Episode 1 (1 hour 8 minutes), Episode 2 (54 minutes), Episode 3 (1 hour 6 minutes), and Episode 4 (1 hour 23 minutes). These episodes lead into three more coming on Christmas Day and the two-hour finale hitting Netflix and movie theaters on New Year's Eve.