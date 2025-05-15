Bet season 2 hasn't been confirmed, but the season 1 finale hints at more

The complete first season of Bet is now available to stream on Netflix. It's the streaming giant's latest teen show, and it's what everyone's talking about at the moment.

Based on the beloved Japanese manga Kakegurui by Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura, Bet centers around 18-year-old Yumeko, a mysterious transfer student with a remarkable talent for gambling. As she enters the cutthroat world of underground betting at her new prestigious boarding school, Yumeko quickly catches the attention of the powerful Student Council. With a secret vendetta and a sharp mind, she’s set to disrupt the school’s social hierarchy, turning the game upside down for everyone involved.

(L to R) Rami Khan as Rex, Ryan Sutherland as Suki, Eve Edwards as Mary, Ayo Solanke as Ryan, Dorial Giordano as Chad, and Miku Martineau as Yumeko in Bet | Netflix

The English-language live-action series adaptation is led by Miku Martineau, who plays Yumeko. Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O’Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, Ryan Sutherland, and many others are also in the cast.

Despite the first season having 10 episodes, you'll easily finish them since each episode runs for about 30 minutes or a little over. That said, you’ll probably find yourself wondering if a second season is in the works once you finish. Unfortunately, Netflix has not confirmed a Bet season 2.

However, this isn't surprising given that the first season has only just been released. Netflix doesn't usually announce renewals so soon after a show’s premiere, as they typically wait to assess viewership and audience reception. So, while it’s still unclear at the moment if Bet will return for a second season, there's a possibility if the show gains enough traction. For example, the new teen series Forever was renewed for a second season just one week after its premiere because it performed well. This can happen for Bet if it captures the audience's attention and performs well in terms of viewership. Don't worry. We'll come back and update you on the show's fate once more information becomes available.

Spoilers ahead from the Bet season 1 finale!

How the Bet season 1 finale sets up a potential second season

The good news is that there's definitely more story to tell with how the Bet season 1 finale ended. At the end of the first season, Yumeko secures a spot in the top 10 of St. Dominic’s Student Council, earning her a place on the school retreat alongside Mary. She’s fully aware that Michael’s father, Ray, will be there, and she’s determined to kill him. Remember, Ray was part of the Kakegurui club along with Yumeko’s parents and the other Student Council members' parents. Ray is also the one responsible for killing Yumeko’s parents, and she’s set on avenging them. After finally getting the opportunity to kill Ray at the retreat, she stabs him in the chest with a cocktail pick laced with poison.

But just before Ray dies, he reveals to Yumeko that her mother didn’t actually perish in the car fire but is instead in hiding. He claims to be the only person who knows her whereabouts, but he passes away before he can share any more details. Ray also mentions to Yumeko just before he dies that her mother has hidden a crypto key linked to a large sum of money. If there’s a second season of Bet, it would likely follow Yumeko’s quest to find both her mother and the crypto key.

Additionally, in the season 1 finale, Yumeko and Kira decide to join forces to take down the remaining Kakegurui club members responsible for the deaths of Yumeko’s parents, including Kira’s own father. Kira has a strained relationship with her dad, especially after he gave her sister the school representative role instead of her. This made it easier for her to ally with Yumeko against him. In a potential second season, we would likely see the former rivals working together more closely. Since they didn't like each other at first, it'll be interesting to see how their partnership evolves and whether trust can truly be built between them.

There are so many ways a Bet season 2 could go, and many storylines that could be explored. We just need Netflix to see the show's potential and give it another shot. To better the chances of the teen show's renewal, make sure to tell everyone you know about it. The more people that stream the first season, the more likely Netflix will consider picking it up for another season.