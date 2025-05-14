Netflix just renewed a whole bunch of shows for new seasons

What an amazing day it is today! Netflix just dropped a wave of exciting news, confirming that a whole bunch of fan-favorite shows and new series have been renewed for new seasons. The streaming giant announced these renewals during its upfront presentation on May 14.

We had a feeling that Netflix would be announcing some big renewals soon, and the streamer did not disappoint. From breakout dramas to returning favorites, here’s a rundown of all the Netflix shows officially coming back for new installments in the future.

(L to R) Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 404 of Bridgerton | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton

Bridgerton is officially set to return for its highly anticipated fourth season in 2026, as confirmed by Netflix during its upfront presentation. Season 4 will spotlight Benedict Bridgerton's romance with Sophie Baek. But that’s not all! The streaming giant also revealed that the popular period drama has been renewed for both a fifth and sixth season. There’s a lot for fans to look forward to! While details about future storylines remain under wraps, it’s likely that Eloise and Francesca will take center stage next, as they’re the last two older Bridgerton siblings whose love stories are yet to unfold.

The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons is one of Netflix’s latest releases, having premiered in early May. As of May 14, it’s holding strong at No. 3 on the streamer’s top 10 TV shows list, making it one of the most-watched series on the platform right now. So, it’s no surprise that Netflix has decided to renew it for a second season. The Four Seasons season 2 is expected to feature eight episodes, just like its debut season.

The Diplomat

Where are all the people who are fans of political dramas? You'll be glad to know that Netflix just renewed The Diplomat for a fourth season. This means we haven't seen the last of Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, the sharp and determined U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. This renewal comes ahead of the season 3 premiere, which is set for a fall 2025 release.

My Life with the Walter Boys

One of Netflix's best teen shows hasn't even returned with its second season yet, and it's already been given a season 3 renewal. That's right! My Life with the Walter Boys will not be ending with its upcoming second season. Fans will get to return to Silver Falls once again in a third season to see even more of Jackie’s journey as she continues to navigate the ups and downs of life while also dealing with complicated romances. My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 is officially happening at Netflix!

Survival of the Thickest

Survival of the Thickest is undoubtedly one of the best comedy series streaming on Netflix, and its recent renewal for a third season proves just that. While this is exciting news, there's a bittersweet twist. The upcoming Survival of the Thickest season 3 will also be the show's final season. Fans will get one last chance to laugh along with the beloved characters such as Mavis, Marley, and Khalil. But on the bright side, we’ll get to see their stories come to a satisfying conclusion.

Love on the Spectrum

Most dating shows nowadays are just straight-up raunchy. Love on the Spectrum, on the other hand, offers a refreshing change by focusing on genuine emotional connections rather than sensationalized drama. Luckily, Netflix has continued to see the show's potential, renewing it for more seasons and giving audiences the chance to witness real, heartfelt moments as individuals on the spectrum navigate love and relationships. At the upfronts today, the streaming giant announced that Love on the Spectrum will be returning for a fourth season. Hopefully, we get to see some of the original cast members come back like Dani, Abbey, and James.

Forever

The renewal that truly took us by surprise on this list is the announcement of a second season for the teen drama Forever. The first season of the show just premiered on May 8, meaning it's only been a week since its debut, yet Netflix has already confirmed the renewal. However, I guess we shouldn't be that surprised since it's one of the streaming giant's most popular shows at the moment. It's currently sitting at the No. 1 spot on Netflix's top 10 TV shows list. Forever season 1 ended on a bittersweet note, so it'll be interesting to see how Keisha and Justin's love story continues to unfold in the upcoming second season.

Million Dollar Secret

Another unscripted Netflix series that has been confirmed to be coming back with an additional installment in the future is the game show Million Dollar Secret. The first season of Million Dollar Secret premiered in March 2025, and now just two months later, Netflix has officially renewed the show for a second season. This means viewers can expect even more devious strategies and unpredictable twists as contestants compete for the life-changing $1,000,000 cash prize.