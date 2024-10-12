Big Bang Theory spin-off on Max: Is a Stuart, Denise, and Bert sequel series really necessary?
A while back, Max and The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre announced that there was a spin-off series of the hit comedy happening. Though no further details were given and there haven't been many updates since then. Well, now we have one and it's revealed quite a bit.
Deadline reports that the TBBT spin-off would center around three side characters us fans are very familiar with - Stuart Bloom played by Kevin Sussman; his onscreen girlfriend Denise played by Lauren Lapkus; and geologist who had a crush on Amy, Bert Kibbler played by Brian Posehn. Right now it has not been officially green lit by Max. Only a script is being worked on at the moment, and then it seems like the streaming service will the make a decision based on the script.
So right now there's one question on our minds - is a Stuart, Denise, and Bert The Big Bang Theory spin-off really necessary? The answer to that for me honestly is, no. I really liked these characters during the run of the original series. They were great, especially Stuart who was a part of the comedy since season 2.
His storylines with Howard's mom, then still living with Howard and Bernadette and taking care of their kids was a great part of the show. Still, I feel bad for saying this, but I don't feel like these Big Bang side characters are enough to carry a show by themselves.
Sometimes side characters do become fan-favorites and really popular, and this trio was liked overall. However, I don't think it's enough where there could be a whole series centered around them. The Big Bang prequel, Young Sheldon, worked because it was centered around the younger years of Sheldon Cooper. Even now with Young Sheldon's sequel series, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage which premieres Oct. 17, 2024, I don't know if that' going to hold on its own very well. But I'm willing to give it a chance. Time will tell here.
Despite me absolutely loving this universe and these characters, I think it's just time we say goodbye to the franchise and put it to rest already. It's had a great run and we've had some fabulous years. Though it's about time we move on to something new. What do you think? Would you want to see a The Big Bang Theory spin-off on Max featuring Stuart, Denise, and Bert?
