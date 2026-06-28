Big Little Lies star offers optimistic update on 'in process' season 3

If there's one cable drama series that continues to hold copious amount of intrigue surrounding its future, there's no doubt that it's HBO's Big Little Lies. Since premiering on the cable network back in 2017 and taking the world by storm, the star-studded page-to-screen adaptation has remained one of the most beloved TV dramas that left fans wanting more and more.

Over the years that followed the second season's release in 2019, seemingly endless chatter about a potential third season has never quelled. Whenever one of the many stars hit a talk show or red carpet, they are inevitably asked about Big Little Lies season 3. Last year, after much uncertainty, the season was confirmed to be happening and our latest update reaffirms the show's status.

Big Little Lies season 3 still in active development at HBO

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote Prime Video's Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, Reese Witherspoon again addressed Big Little Lies season 3 when pressed by Fallon. The actress and producer considered her words before answering Fallon's question, landing on a hopeful update: "It's in process, for sure." It's not concrete, but it's something!

Big Little Lies Season 2: Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern | Photo: Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Witherspoon confirmed that Big Little Lies season 3 will adapt Lianne Moriarty's forthcoming sequel novel Big Little Truths, which will hit bookshelves in August. The book provides an update on where the characters are at years into the future and begins the next chapter of the Monterrey moms' messy lives. We'll have to wait to read those pages to find out what season 3 will have in store.

Unfortunately, while Witherspoon's new update on the series' highly anticipate new season is optimistic, there's no timetable on the production schedule or release window. After all, Witherspoon's schedule is jam-packed as it is with her on-screen work in Apple TV's The Morning Show, which is currently in production on its fifth season, as well as her work as a producer.

The cast also remains booked an in-demand, as Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz continue to be seen in multiple television and film projects each year. However, if there's a bright side to Big Little Lies season 3 appearing to be closer than ever, it's that very serious discussions about availability could be happening behind the scenes to lock in filming dates.

In September 2025, Variety reported that Francesca Sloane has been tapped as a writer and executive producer on the third season. Sloane will likely adapt Moriarty's new sequel book into season 3's scripts, though creator David E. Kelley previously wrote or co-wrote all of the show's episodes and could have a hand in their construction once again.

Hopefully, there will be more substantial updates on Big Little Lies season 3 before the end of the year. HBO would be smart to prep the new season for release in 2027 as the series will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of its premiere on Feb. 19. For now, we'll have to keep our fingers crossed that the "process" Witherspoon teased yield some positive results very, very soon.